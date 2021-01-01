I've been evolving since 2002 in industrial environments. Diplomed by an engineer school, I have double competence in Lean Management and Financial Controlling. I've had been Lean Manager for 5 year in Food Industry. In 2007 I completed my knowledges with financial's. From then to now I've taken some job opportunities in various compagnies : financial positions in Automotive and Aviation Industry. This way, in 2017, I came back to food Industry with strong experience & background.

Fluent in English and French, I am expert with Excel and I work with SAP. I continually like to find challenges and I feel in my place when I can be usefull to the improvement of the enterprise. Business partner, I promote a sense of unity and teamwork and place the human at the center of process improvement.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle de gestion

Contrôle financier

Comptabilité analytique

Kaizen

SAP

Excel