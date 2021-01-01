Menu

Fayza S.

En résumé

I've been evolving since 2002 in industrial environments. Diplomed by an engineer school, I have double competence in Lean Management and Financial Controlling. I've had been Lean Manager for 5 year in Food Industry. In 2007 I completed my knowledges with financial's. From then to now I've taken some job opportunities in various compagnies : financial positions in Automotive and Aviation Industry. This way, in 2017, I came back to food Industry with strong experience & background.
Fluent in English and French, I am expert with Excel and I work with SAP. I continually like to find challenges and I feel in my place when I can be usefull to the improvement of the enterprise. Business partner, I promote a sense of unity and teamwork and place the human at the center of process improvement.

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Contrôle financier
Comptabilité analytique
Kaizen
SAP
Excel

Entreprises

  • Carambar and Co - Contrôleur de Gestion Industriel

    2017 - maintenant

  • Dassault Aviation - Contrôleur de Gestion Programmes

    Saint-Cloud 2014 - 2017

  • Magneti Marelli - Contrôleur projets senior

    Nanterre Cedex 2009 - 2014 1- Contrôleur Projets Senior (500 personnes – 250M€ de CA)
    - Est l’interlocuteur privilégié des Managers de Programmes et de la Direction Financière du groupe, pour l’analyse économiques des programmes (= groupe de produits/projets)
    - Fournit trimestriellement au groupe l’analyse financière (P&L et Cash-flow futurs) des programmes
    - Préconise la meilleure stratégie d’amortissement envisageable

    2-Contrôleur de Gestion du centre R&D (200 personnes – 40M€ de R&D)
    - Réalise le reporting mensuel du centre R&D (P&L et Capex et tableaux de bord)
    - Fournit les états de consolidation du centre R&D à la comptabilité pour saisie dans ORACLE
    - Construit et pilote le budget, les 3 forecasts officiels, et chaque mois, reporte au groupe une prévision fiable (appelée “best estimate’”), basée sur les dépenses engagées dans l’ERP
    - Garanti le respect des IFRS & French Gaap, est le référent des contrôles (Commissaires aux comptes, FISC, etc.)
    - Challenge le management de la R&D à améliorer la performance de l’entreprise grâce à des mesures économiques ciblées et anticipées
    - Incite et aide les chefs de projet à obtenir des subventions (CIR) et en optimise le montage financier
    - Fait évoluer l’architecture et les outils de gestion (gestion par projets dans Excel et ERP-SAP)

    3-Contrôleur financier des appels d’offres (70% pour PSA)
    - Construit et pilote l’analyse financière (compte de résultat, trésorerie, BFR, break even, VAN) du business de sa phase offre à la fin de sa vie série
    - Pendant l’offre, préconise à l’équipe du projet les meilleurs positionnements prix et demandes de financements pour sécuriser le mix du futur business
    - Produit toutes les décompositions économiques demandées par le client
    - Fournit à la Holding à chaque étape clé (à l’offre, avant le démarrage du développement et avant les investissements) le reporting standard de la rentabilité envisagée du business

  • Magneti Marelli - Groupe Fiat - Contrôleur de Gestion Industriel

    2008 - 2009 - Contrôleur Frais fixes industriels :
    Constuit le budget et les prévisions - Pilote et analyse les dépenses - réalise le reporting.

    - Contrôleur frais de transports logistiques :
    Budget/forecast/suivi/analyse/reporting

    - Contrôleur Capex (Invest) - Immos :
    Budget/forecast/suivi/analyse/reporting
    + Aide à la construction du dossier d'autorisation d'investissement
    + Pilote les immobilisations (mise en service, inventaires, sorties)

    Et produit les documents et les états exigés par les comisssaires aux comptes et le contrôleur fiscal

    NB : toutes ces missions s'accompagnent de la mise en place de SAP sur le site (démarrage SAP début 2008) et de la standardisation des processus avec l'aide de l'ERP.

  • Autoliv Isodelta - Contrôleur de gestion supply chain

    2007 - 2008 Construit les régles de calcul du plan de production (PDP):
    - calcul des objectifs de stock produits finis sur la base des variations de ventes
    - calcul des boucles intersites (processus multisites - France, Tunisie, Roumanie)
    - calcul du lissage mensuel de la charge de production par atelier et par site
    - Mise en interaction des différents PDP clients et fournisseurs.
    - Prise en compte d'une avance sur tendance prévisionnelle à 3 mois

    Construitle plan industriel et commercial à 3 ans (PIC)
    - détermine le format d'intégration des données
    - détermine et intégre une analyse capacitaire multi-ateliers.
    - Automatise l'integration des données via l'ERP du site.

    Réalise les inventaires et est garant des données et de la politique de stockage.

  • Marie Surgelés - Usine de Mirebeau - Contrôleur de Gestion Industriel

    2005 - 2007 -Construit le plan stratégique industriel (3 ans) et le budget annuel de l’usine (coûts variable, frais fixes et masse salariale)
    -Membre de l’équipe de Direction, fournit hebdomadairement & mensuellement des indicateurs sous forme de tableaux de bords qui permettent aux managers de piloter leurs performances.
    -Key user des upgrade SAP – Chef de projet d’implémentation d’un MES-outil de traça (Producim)

  • Marie Surgelés - Usine de Mirebeau - Contrôleur des processus & Kaizen manager

    2003 - 2007 1 -Contrôleur des processus – mission Kaizen (accompagnée par Kaizen Institute) :
    -Selon la méthode Lean Manufacturing, construit et pilote le plan d’action du anagement de l’usine qui conduit à l’atteinte des objectifs du budget (production, maintenance, supply chain, qualité, sécurité, innovation, environnement, chantiers Kaizen) = policy deployment

    2 - Kaizen manager site (membre de l’équipe Kaizen de Marie qui a bâti tous les standards Lean du groupe):
    -Anime et pilote 15 chantiers Kaizen (120 personnes) par an (5S-SMED-TPM-MSP-AMDEC)
    -Implémente le plan de progrès permanent du site (forme et pilote l’équipe des relais Kaizen)

  • Marie Surgelés - Usine de Mirebeau - Responsable industrialisation

    2002 - 2003 Gére l’industrialisation de tous les projets d’innovation de l’usine (étude de faisabilité, essais industriels, validation process/recette)

Formations