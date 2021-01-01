Herve TEMPELAERE

-
The NPD Group
- VP European Development and New Initiatives
Paris La Défense
2010 - maintenant
-
The NPD Group
- European Program Director for Development and New Initiatives
Paris La Défense
2009 - 2010
-
The NPD Group
- European Operation Director
Paris La Défense
2006 - 2009
-
IRI
- European Operation Director, Process design
Chambourcy (78240)
2002 - 2006
-
IRI
- French IT / PMO director
Chambourcy (78240)
1995 - 2001
-
AC Nielsen
- French Operation Control Manager
Cergy (95000)
1994 - 1995
-
AC Nielsen
- French Production Control Manager
Cergy (95000)
1992 - 1994
-
AC Nielsen
- Project manager
Cergy (95000)
1989 - 1992
-
AC Nielsen
- Ingénieur en système d' information statistique
Cergy (95000)
1987 - 1989
-
Nouvelles Messageries de la Presse Parisienne
- Consultant Infocentre
Paris
1985 - 1987