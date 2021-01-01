Menu

Herve TEMPELAERE

Paris La Défense

En résumé

Entreprises

  • The NPD Group - VP European Development and New Initiatives

    Paris La Défense 2010 - maintenant

  • The NPD Group - European Program Director for Development and New Initiatives

    Paris La Défense 2009 - 2010

  • The NPD Group - European Operation Director

    Paris La Défense 2006 - 2009

  • IRI - European Operation Director, Process design

    Chambourcy (78240) 2002 - 2006

  • IRI - French IT / PMO director

    Chambourcy (78240) 1995 - 2001

  • AC Nielsen - French Operation Control Manager

    Cergy (95000) 1994 - 1995

  • AC Nielsen - French Production Control Manager

    Cergy (95000) 1992 - 1994

  • AC Nielsen - Project manager

    Cergy (95000) 1989 - 1992

  • AC Nielsen - Ingénieur en système d' information statistique

    Cergy (95000) 1987 - 1989

  • Nouvelles Messageries de la Presse Parisienne - Consultant Infocentre

    Paris 1985 - 1987

