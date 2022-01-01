Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Hicham KHELFA
Hicham KHELFA
FRENDA
En résumé
Maintenant, je cherche d'un travail.
Entreprises
enageo
- TS topographe
2016 - 2017
Fleischmann
- Topographe
2014 - 2015
Projet tram way sba
Contrôle externe
Chiali services
- Topoghraphe
2012 - 2013
Projet d'irrigation
Levé de périmètre
Rialisation du travaux ..
Cosider TP.
- Topographe
2012 - 2013
Formations
Centre Technique Spatiale (Arzew /Oran)
Arzew /Oran
2010 - 2012
Amine BENDIDA
Beloucif FEKHREDDIN
Hamid ZIANI
Ingenieur TOPOGRAPHE
Ingénieur TOPOGRAPHE
Juba REDJDAL
Makhlouf MEZINE
Mohamed Salah BELMRABET
Sarah BITAT