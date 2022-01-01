Menu

Hicham KHELFA

FRENDA

En résumé

Maintenant, je cherche d'un travail.
★★☆★★

Entreprises

  • enageo - TS topographe

    2016 - 2017

  • Fleischmann - Topographe

    2014 - 2015 Projet tram way sba
    Contrôle externe

  • Chiali services - Topoghraphe

    2012 - 2013 Projet d'irrigation
    Levé de périmètre
    Rialisation du travaux ..

  • Cosider TP. - Topographe

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • Centre Technique Spatiale (Arzew /Oran)

    Arzew /Oran 2010 - 2012

Réseau