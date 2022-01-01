Hicham LBAIK

As an Industrial Engineer, recently graduated from the National Scholl of Industrial Mining, I’m dynamic, creative and highly passionate about the industrial field especially Production Management and Decision support (Data Mining and multicriteria decision analysis).



Wishing to practice my skills and my knowledge within an evolving organization in order to learn, improve, innovate and develop my professional and interpersonal skills.



I’m available for an interview that would allow a better appreciation of my skills and motivations. For further information, you may consult my profile or email me at the address listed right below.



Email : h.lbaik@enim.ac.ma



Mes compétences :

Management de la qualité

Logistique

Recherche Opérationnelle

Data mining

Management