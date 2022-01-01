Menu

Hicham LBAIK

Paris

En résumé

As an Industrial Engineer, recently graduated from the National Scholl of Industrial Mining, I’m dynamic, creative and highly passionate about the industrial field especially Production Management and Decision support (Data Mining and multicriteria decision analysis).

Wishing to practice my skills and my knowledge within an evolving organization in order to learn, improve, innovate and develop my professional and interpersonal skills.

I’m available for an interview that would allow a better appreciation of my skills and motivations. For further information, you may consult my profile or email me at the address listed right below.

Email : h.lbaik@enim.ac.ma

Mes compétences :
Management de la qualité
Logistique
Recherche Opérationnelle
Data mining
Management

Entreprises

  • Safran - Stage de fin d'étude

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Sujet: Amélioration des flux du magasin

    Les tâches effectuées:
    - Etude de la chaîne de valeur du magasin par le biais de l'outil VSM (Value Stream mapping) - Implémentation des pratiques du Lean manufacturing
    - Création d'un modèle statistique pour l'estimation du temps standard d'une tâche laborieuse
    - Proposition de nouvelles implantations optimales du magasin par l’intermédiaire d'une méthode de conception de layouts SLP: Systematic Layout Planning
    - Création d'une application VB pour la gestion de la charge et la capacité de l'atelier de coupe des câbles.

    Résultats:
    - Réduction de la superficie totale du magasin par 56 m2
    - Réduction de 30% des déplacements journaliers
    - Gestion du temps de la tâche laborieuse (servi de la matière)

  • Coficab Kénitra - Stage de formation

    2014 - 2014 Sujet : Réduction du nombre de bobines incomplètes
    - Analyse des causes racines du problème (QQOQCP, Brainstorming, Pareto, Ishikawa...);
    - Identification des organes générant le problème (tête d'extrusion et grattoir);
    - Proposition de solutions pratiques.

Formations

  • ENIM

    Rabat 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur d'état

  • Lycée Ibn Taymiya (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2009 - 2012 Classes préparatoires

    Option MP

