Hicham MAGRI

INPT
- Partie CS
Rabat
maintenant
•CS Core : MSC,GMSC,VLR SS7 [MTP,SCCP,TUP,BSSAP,ISUP,INAP,STP], MAP, ,TCAP, CAP,M3UA, NGN[SIGTRAN,SCTP,MEGACOSG,MSCServer , CS-MGW,SG,SCP,H248…],IMS…..
Interface :Iu-CS,B,C,D,E,F,G,Nb ,Nc[BICC],Mc over IP ou over ATM,C/D,E/G,L,Lg…
INPT
- Partie Radio
Rabat
maintenant
•Partie Radio : Node B,RNC,Couches dans l’UTRAN ,les canaux UMTS,la gestion des ressources radio ,Handover,les differentes améliorations de l’HSDPA[AMC,HARQ,nouveaux canaux HSDPA,MIMO….]
LTE[eNode B, OFDMA, SC-FDMA,MIMO, Handover Intra E-UTRAN….]
INPT
- Option : Ingenieurie des systemes optiques
Rabat
maintenant
Option [4 mois ] : Ingénierie des systèmes Optiques : WDM,PDH,SONET,SDH,Next Génération SDH ,ASON/GMPLS, Passive optical networks (PONs),OTN,OTM Dispersion, Bilan de liaison optique , ….
Méditel
- Stagiaire
Paris
maintenant
Installation et Intégration du Deuxiéme réseau coeur de Méditel [Technologie Huawei et Ericsson ]:
Experience de configuration, integration des interfaces Gb over IP, Gb over FR, Gr over E1 et over IP, Gs, Gd, Ge, Gi, Gom, Gn, Gp, Iu over IP , Iu over ATM et Gn-DT ..