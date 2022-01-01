Menu

Hicham NAJMI

TEMARA

Entreprises

  • Alyco 2 - Factory Manager

    2001 - maintenant Administrative key responsibilities:

    -Reporting to the general assembly and stakeholders.
    -Develop a business plan.
    -Put into place procedures for operating projects.
    -Studying operational costs.
    -Direct, manage and motivate teams.
    -Plan and manage the deployment of resources to meet the firm’s project
    milestone.
    -Build and sustain effective communication within the firm.
    Commercial key responsibilities:

    -Look for business opportunities.
    -Oversee the coordination of orders for raw materials, supplies and
    equipments.
    -Represent the firm at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations.
    -Oversee the coordination of after-sales service.
    Technical key responsibilities:

    -Supervise the activities of manufacturing.
    -Work out and oversee the implementation of production run schedules.
    -Develop plans to efficiently use materials, labor and equipment to meet
    production targets.
    -Implement and maintain quality control systems for manufacturing.
    -Direct quality control inspection system and develop reporting procedures.

