Hicham NAJMI

-Reporting to the general assembly and stakeholders.
-Develop a business plan.
-Put into place procedures for operating projects.
-Studying operational costs.
-Direct, manage and motivate teams.
-Plan and manage the deployment of resources to meet the firm’s project
milestone.
-Build and sustain effective communication within the firm.
Commercial key responsibilities:
-Look for business opportunities.
-Oversee the coordination of orders for raw materials, supplies and
equipments.
-Represent the firm at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations.
-Oversee the coordination of after-sales service.
Technical key responsibilities:
-Supervise the activities of manufacturing.
-Work out and oversee the implementation of production run schedules.
-Develop plans to efficiently use materials, labor and equipment to meet
production targets.
-Implement and maintain quality control systems for manufacturing.
-Direct quality control inspection system and develop reporting procedures.