Hicham ROUESSI

PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Auditor
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2007 - maintenant
Audit Assignments:
Key Clients
Industry and Services
• ENI Congo (Exploration and production of Oil and Gas)
• Baker & Huges (Oil and Gas Engineering)
• Oilybia (Oil and Gas distribution)
• Precious Woods (Wood extraction)
Banks and financial institutions:
• Crédit Agricole Gabon and Cameroun
• Finatra
Commercial Aviation
• Gabon Airlines
Advisory Assignments
Key Clients:
NGO
• CARE Sudan, Mali, Sierra Leone, Uganda, South
Africa,Kenya and Lesotho (USAID Grants Audits and
internal control review)
• WWF Gabon and Cameroun (European Union Grants Audits)
Public institution:
• CNSS Gabon (Gabonese National Health Service, Internal
Control)
Telecommunication:
• Celtel (Internal Control)