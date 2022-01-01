Menu

Hicham ROUESSI

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Entreprises

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Auditor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2007 - maintenant Audit Assignments:
    Key Clients

    Industry and Services
    • ENI Congo (Exploration and production of Oil and Gas)
    • Baker & Huges (Oil and Gas Engineering)
    • Oilybia (Oil and Gas distribution)
    • Precious Woods (Wood extraction)


    Banks and financial institutions:
    • Crédit Agricole Gabon and Cameroun
    • Finatra

    Commercial Aviation
    • Gabon Airlines

    Advisory Assignments
    Key Clients:

    NGO
    • CARE Sudan, Mali, Sierra Leone, Uganda, South
    Africa,Kenya and Lesotho (USAID Grants Audits and
    internal control review)
    • WWF Gabon and Cameroun (European Union Grants Audits)

    Public institution:
    • CNSS Gabon (Gabonese National Health Service, Internal
    Control)

    Telecommunication:
    • Celtel (Internal Control)

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Troyes

    2002 - 2006 Master Degree in Finance and Audit

  • Liverpool John Moores University (Liverpool)

    Liverpool 2001 - 2002 Bachelor of Science in Applied Electronics