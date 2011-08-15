Menu

Hichem ANNABI

BIZERTA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Multimédia (adobe : photoshop, ullustrator, flash)
Bureautique (office 2003,2007,2010,2013)
Programmation ( c )
Maîtrise du os Windows (95,98, xp , 7.)
Maîtrise du os linux (ubuntu ,centos ...)
Programation c++
SQL
Cascading Style Sheets
Symfony
Personal Home Page
JavaScript
Java 2 Micro Edition
HTML
C++
Android
jQuery
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux
Java Swing
Java
JSON
HTML5
Geological and Geophysical
Framework
C Programming Language
AJAX

Entreprises

  • G&G - Teleoperateur

    2015 - 2016

  • Les iment de Bizerte - Stage

    d'été aux service informatique(stage d'observation) : les ciments de Bizerte
    07-2011 au 15-08-2011
    07-2011 au 15-08-2011
    07-2011 au 15-08-2011

  • Cimenteri de Bizerte - Stagerre

    2011 - 2011 administration réseau + bureautique

Formations

  • STIVI INDUSTRIE (Bizerte)

    technicien supérieur en informatique

  • OREVON (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2016 - 2016 technicien supérieur en informatique

    j'ai eu mon diplôme avec la motion mention très bien

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée Ingénierie Et De Technologies Tunis (L'Ariana)

    technicien supérieur en développement informatique

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie Et De Technologies (L'Ariana)

    technicien supérieur en informatique

  • Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2012 - 2016 technicien supérieur

    * École supérieure privée d'ingénierie et de technologies (ESPRIT) - Cité El Ghazela,

    Ariana

