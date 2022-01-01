Retail
Hichem BELHADJ
Hichem BELHADJ
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Personne compétente en radioprotection
Conception 3D Solidworks Creo
Entreprises
Edf
- Chargé d’affaires
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Areva np
- Personne Compétente en Radioprotection
2012 - 2015
Cerap
- Personne compétente en Radioprotection
Cherbourg-Octeville
2011 - 2012
Itron
- Projeteur mécanique
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2008 - 2011
Danfoss CC
- Projeteur mécanique
2007 - 2008
SMS Magiar
- Projeteur mécanique
2006 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Nicephore Niepce
Chalon Sur Saone
2005 - 2007
BTS conception de produits industriels
Lycée Nicephore Niepce
Chalon Sur Saone
2004 - 2005
BAC StTI génie mécanique
