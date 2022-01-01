Menu

Hichem BELHADJ

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Personne compétente en radioprotection
Conception 3D Solidworks Creo

Entreprises

  • Edf - Chargé d’affaires

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Areva np - Personne Compétente en Radioprotection

    2012 - 2015

  • Cerap - Personne compétente en Radioprotection

    Cherbourg-Octeville 2011 - 2012

  • Itron - Projeteur mécanique

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2011

  • Danfoss CC - Projeteur mécanique

    2007 - 2008

  • SMS Magiar - Projeteur mécanique

    2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau