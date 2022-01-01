Hichem BEN JEDDI

TOPNET
- Ingénieur Etudes, Développements et Intégrateur
2008 - 2010Sudies'engineer, integration and development within the department of information system in TOPNET (Internet services provider).
• upgrading to a SOA architecture , using the technology of WCF of the DotNet 3.5 Framework with C#.Net
• Integration and merging between companies differnt systems (CRM4 , business applications ,CinDoc (GED) ,gates , Extranet Reseller, Workflow Tunisian Telecom company and other developped programs in need )
• Running and integrating Microsoft Dynamics CRM 4.
• Developping and designing Web Services using C# .NET between Microsoft CRM and the existing system
• reshaping of Microsoft Dynamics CRM 4 in response to the company's request.
• Reports and board tables editing with Reporting Services of SQL Server 2005 and Microsoft Dynamics CRM 4
• indexing and linking commercial application and SAP Business One
• special programs developping in response to the company's need.
Johnson Controls
- Eleve Ingenieur
Colombes 2007 - 2007Projet Fin d’Etude :
Février/Juillet 2007 :
Conception et développement d’un système d’information avec C# et SQL Server 2005 au sein de la société multinationale Johnson Controls « Automative Group » ce système se compose de trois module :
Traçabilité de matière première, produit semi fini, produit fini.
Suivi de production et suivi de qualité en temps réel en utilisant des automates de collecte de données (Lecteur RFID, carte d’entrée-sortie, scanners code à barres 1D/2D, capteurs optiques et Terminal portable à main Intermec).
Développement des applications de supervisions, tableaux de bords, suivi d’Indicateurs de production et de qualité, édition des reporting et les plans d’actions.
Johnson Controls
- Ingénieur d'études & développements
Colombes 2007 - 2008Juillet 2007-Mai 2008
Ingénieur informatique dans le service Engineering au sein de la société Américaine Johnson Controls (Autronic)
• Conception et développement des applications pour l’amélioration du système d’information industriel et système d'information de l’entreprise.
• Développement des applications avec DotNet, édition des rapports avec Crystal Report.
• Administrateur et Développeur bases de données SQL 2000 /2005
(Conception et développement, migration, maintenance)