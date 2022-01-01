Hichem BENGANA

CURRICULUM VITAE







Coordonnées personnelles



Nom : BENGANA

Prénom : HICHEM

Date de Naissance : 22/06/1980

Service National :DISPENSE

Sex : MASCULIN







Etudes, Diplômes Obtenus et métiers



Diplôme :- COMMERCE INTERNATIONALE -



Expérience professionnelle

01 an Cadre commercial ; entreprise Tubes Gaz, et accessoires.

01 an, Transit.

3 mois Cadre Commercial ; entreprise fourniture meuble administrative.

01 an Cadre Commercial ; FOTON.

2 ans (09) mois Le RESPONSABLE du show-room ; FOTON Tébessa, Algérie.



Connaissances linguistiques et autres



Langues Maitrisées : Arabe (parle et Ecrit) bien.

Français (parle et Ecrit) bien.

Anglais (parle et Ecrit) bien.



Contact



Mobile :

213 773 930 682

213 556 103 439