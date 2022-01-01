Menu

Hichem BENGANA

En résumé

CURRICULUM VITAE



Coordonnées personnelles

Nom : BENGANA
Prénom : HICHEM
Date de Naissance : 22/06/1980
Service National :DISPENSE
Sex : MASCULIN



Etudes, Diplômes Obtenus et métiers

Diplôme :- COMMERCE INTERNATIONALE -

Expérience professionnelle
01 an Cadre commercial ; entreprise Tubes Gaz, et accessoires.
01 an, Transit.
3 mois Cadre Commercial ; entreprise fourniture meuble administrative.
01 an Cadre Commercial ; FOTON.
2 ans (09) mois Le RESPONSABLE du show-room ; FOTON Tébessa, Algérie.

Connaissances linguistiques et autres

Langues Maitrisées : Arabe (parle et Ecrit) bien.
Français (parle et Ecrit) bien.
Anglais (parle et Ecrit) bien.

Contact

Mobile :
213 773 930 682
213 556 103 439

Entreprises

  • Foton - Reponsable

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

