Hichem BEZAZ

OGEC Ouais Group Engineering and Contracting Ltd.
- QA/QC inspector
2011 - maintenant
PIZZAROTTI SA
- QA/QC inspector
2011 - 2011
Société d'architecture C.A.D.D
- Ingénieur Chargé d'Etudes
2009 - 2011
COJAAL: Consortium Japonais Pour L’Autoroute Algerienne
- QA/QC Inspactor
2009 - 2009
Bureau d’études et expertise Ahmed CHABIL
- Ingénieur en Génie Civil
Hellemmes-Lille
2008 - 2009
Bureau d’études DESIGN ET CONCEPTION
- Ingénieur en Génie Civil
Hellemmes-Lille
2007 - 2008
Bureau d’études CONCEPT DESIGN « 3A »
- Chef de projet coordinateur
Hellemmes-Lille
2007 - 2007
Bureau d’études techniques NACERI Salim
- Ingénieur En Génie Civil
Hellemmes-Lille
2005 - 2007