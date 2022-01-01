Menu

Hichem BEZAZ

CONSTANTINE

Entreprises

  • OGEC Ouais Group Engineering and Contracting Ltd. - QA/QC inspector

    2011 - maintenant

  • PIZZAROTTI SA - QA/QC inspector

    2011 - 2011

  • Société d'architecture C.A.D.D - Ingénieur Chargé d'Etudes

    2009 - 2011

  • COJAAL: Consortium Japonais Pour L’Autoroute Algerienne - QA/QC Inspactor

    2009 - 2009

  • Bureau d’études et expertise Ahmed CHABIL - Ingénieur en Génie Civil

    Hellemmes-Lille 2008 - 2009

  • Bureau d’études DESIGN ET CONCEPTION - Ingénieur en Génie Civil

    Hellemmes-Lille 2007 - 2008

  • Bureau d’études CONCEPT DESIGN « 3A » - Chef de projet coordinateur

    Hellemmes-Lille 2007 - 2007

  • Bureau d’études techniques NACERI Salim - Ingénieur En Génie Civil

    Hellemmes-Lille 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • Université Montouri Constantine (Constantine)

    Constantine 1996 - 2005 Ingénieur d'Etat

    Génie Civil

  • Lycée Technique Ziadia (Constantine)

    Constantine 1993 - 1996 Bacchaloreat

    génie électrique

