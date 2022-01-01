Menu

Hichem BOUJRICHA

SKHIRA SFAX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organizational skills
Languages Social skills arabic frensh english
INTERNET Artistic skills computer skills office

Entreprises

  • Field Pipe Systems srl Bocca D'adda Milan - TECHNICIEN DE REVETEMENT

    2012 - maintenant

  • Field Pipe Systems srl Bocca D'adda Milan - Technicien de révètement

    2009 - maintenant

  • SAIPEM s.r.l - COATING TECHNICIAN

    2009 - 2010 Main activities and responsibilities CONTROLE ALL PAINTING AND BLASTING AND CANUSA SLEEVE
    Name and address of employer FPS FIELD PIPE SYSTEM BOCCA DADDA MILAN ITALY
    Type of business or sector INSPECTION AND CONTROLE ONSHORE AND OFFSHORE JOB

  • SAIPEM ASIA PAPUA NEW GUINIE ZAWATIKA PROJECT MYANMAR - COATING TECHNICIAN

    2009 - maintenant Main activities and responsibilities CONTROLE
    Name and address of employer SAIPEM ASIA PAPUA NEW GUINIE ZAWATIKA PROJECT MYANMAR
    Type of business or sector OFFSHORE JOB ,

  • SAIPEM SA TUNISIA - TECHNICIEN DE REVETEMENT

    2008 - maintenant

  • CANUSA CPS - WRAPPER AND TECHNICIAN

    2008 - 2009 Main activities and responsibilities DO SLEEVE PAINT BLASTING FUME ,

  • Field Pipe System - Offshore job technician

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • University Of Education (Sfax)

    Sfax 2003 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

    Name and type of organization providing Title of qualification awarded
    Name and type of organization providing education and training UNIVERSITY DIPLOMAT ON TRANSLATE AND DUBBING

    Personal skills and competences

  • END OF PRIMARY SCHOOL (Skhira)

    Skhira 1995 - 2002 Name and type of organization providing education and training
    Title of qualification awarded SECONDARY SCHOOL
    Name and type of organization providing education and training BACCALAUREATE LITTERATURE

  • PRIMARY EDUCATION SCHOOL (Knitra)

    Knitra 1988 - 1994 Name and type of organization providing education and training END OF PRIMARY SCHOOL

