Hichem BOUJRICHA

Mes compétences :
Organizational skills
Languages Social skills arabic frensh english
INTERNET Artistic skills computer skills office
Entreprises
Field Pipe Systems srl Bocca D'adda Milan
- TECHNICIEN DE REVETEMENT
2012 - maintenant
- Technicien de révètement
2009 - maintenant
SAIPEM s.r.l
- COATING TECHNICIAN
2009 - 2010Main activities and responsibilities CONTROLE ALL PAINTING AND BLASTING AND CANUSA SLEEVE
Name and address of employer FPS FIELD PIPE SYSTEM BOCCA DADDA MILAN ITALY
Type of business or sector INSPECTION AND CONTROLE ONSHORE AND OFFSHORE JOB
SAIPEM ASIA PAPUA NEW GUINIE ZAWATIKA PROJECT MYANMAR
- COATING TECHNICIAN
2009 - maintenantMain activities and responsibilities CONTROLE
Name and address of employer SAIPEM ASIA PAPUA NEW GUINIE ZAWATIKA PROJECT MYANMAR
Type of business or sector OFFSHORE JOB ,
SAIPEM SA TUNISIA
- TECHNICIEN DE REVETEMENT
2008 - maintenant
CANUSA CPS
- WRAPPER AND TECHNICIAN
2008 - 2009Main activities and responsibilities DO SLEEVE PAINT BLASTING FUME ,
Field Pipe System
- Offshore job technician
2008 - maintenant
Formations
University Of Education (Sfax)
Sfax2003 - 2007Baccalaureate Degree
Name and type of organization providing education and training UNIVERSITY DIPLOMAT ON TRANSLATE AND DUBBING
Personal skills and competences
END OF PRIMARY SCHOOL (Skhira)
Skhira1995 - 2002Name and type of organization providing education and training
Title of qualification awarded SECONDARY SCHOOL
Name and type of organization providing education and training BACCALAUREATE LITTERATURE
PRIMARY EDUCATION SCHOOL (Knitra)
Knitra1988 - 1994Name and type of organization providing education and training END OF PRIMARY SCHOOL