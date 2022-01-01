Menu

Hichem GHERBI

ALGIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain Management
Supply Chain
QHSE TRAINING
Purchase Orders
Procurement
Partnering Supply Chain Management
Negotiation skills
Logistics Management
Fatigue management

Entreprises

  • Sahara well - Procurement specialist

    2009 - maintenant

  • Schlumberger - Procurement specialist

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Main Tasks

    Inventory responsible: cementing chemicals product

    Make reception in Lawson system, keep truck of delivery note & invoices, create FMT when an intercompany transfer is done, keep the concerned persons informed once
    the FMT is done, in case a product is damaged, make disposal report confirm it by e mail, check the damage physically tack pictures for, insure stock minimum to ovoid rupture, month end, make a full and physical count of all products in the base.
    Prepare a data inventory before the 26 th of each month &send it to the FSM & technical's.

    Procurement specialist: Sahara well construction (drilling)

    - Interfaces with Product Line Planning Manager in order to plan and prioritize purchasing activities to support the Product Line
    - Reviews planned orders, creates requisitions for purchased items and manages the approval process
    - Transmits and prioritizes approved purchase orders, with appropriate supporting documents, to Supplier
    - Tracks acknowledgement of order by Supplier ;
    - Enquires and tracks with designated Supplier and confirmation of System Lead Time, Delivery Date and Cost
    - Reviews, update and maintain Open Purchase Orders until closed.
    - Reports Supplier non-conformances
    - Prepares return documentation to Supplier ;
    - Ensure Adherence to Schlumberger approved Supplier agreements/contracts

  • Halliburton - Storeman

    Puteaux 2006 - 2007 Main Tasks:

    Prepare orders local requisitions.
    -Receive & check in imported and purchased inventory part, equipments tools (except AMI transfer in sap).
    -Issue inventory parts, equipments & tools (except AMI transfer in sap)
    -Maintain inventories.
    -Collect and deliver shipments from and to the main warehouse
    -Observe and follow all safety rules and procedures, including wearing required personal safety equipments
    -Perform other duties and activities as directed, including creating exports if crates and packing are available
    -Follow some internal courses under Sperry materials supervisor (international purchasing and asset management)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

