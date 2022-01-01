Hichem GHERBI

Make reception in Lawson system, keep truck of delivery note & invoices, create FMT when an intercompany transfer is done, keep the concerned persons informed once
the FMT is done, in case a product is damaged, make disposal report confirm it by e mail, check the damage physically tack pictures for, insure stock minimum to ovoid rupture, month end, make a full and physical count of all products in the base.
Prepare a data inventory before the 26 th of each month &send it to the FSM & technical's.
Procurement specialist: Sahara well construction (drilling)
- Interfaces with Product Line Planning Manager in order to plan and prioritize purchasing activities to support the Product Line
- Reviews planned orders, creates requisitions for purchased items and manages the approval process
- Transmits and prioritizes approved purchase orders, with appropriate supporting documents, to Supplier
- Tracks acknowledgement of order by Supplier ;
- Enquires and tracks with designated Supplier and confirmation of System Lead Time, Delivery Date and Cost
- Reviews, update and maintain Open Purchase Orders until closed.
- Reports Supplier non-conformances
- Prepares return documentation to Supplier ;
- Ensure Adherence to Schlumberger approved Supplier agreements/contracts
Halliburton
- Storeman
Puteaux2006 - 2007Main Tasks:
Prepare orders local requisitions.
-Receive & check in imported and purchased inventory part, equipments tools (except AMI transfer in sap).
-Issue inventory parts, equipments & tools (except AMI transfer in sap)
-Maintain inventories.
-Collect and deliver shipments from and to the main warehouse
-Observe and follow all safety rules and procedures, including wearing required personal safety equipments
-Perform other duties and activities as directed, including creating exports if crates and packing are available
-Follow some internal courses under Sperry materials supervisor (international purchasing and asset management)