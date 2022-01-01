Menu

Hichem GOBJI

En résumé

Ingénieur à l'ONAS depuis 1984

Entreprises

  • ONAS - Directeur projets

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs De Gabes ENIG (Gabès)

    Gabès 1978 - 1983 Ingénieur

Réseau