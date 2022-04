Hichem HENCHIRI, PH.D

I'm specialized in extraction and purification of natural compounds with a significant experience conducting research and development in cosmetic and nutrition industries. I have worked for about 9 years in the natural ingredients industry. I developed many products with very high added value. I have experience taking cosmetic and nutraceutical ingredients from the bench top to commercialization. I hold several scientific publications and I have significant experience in developping industrial processes.



Passionate about plants, I am also aware of environmental issues related to industrial exploitation of these resources.



Keywords : Innovation, R&D, natural ingredients, sourcing and evaluation of raw material, development of extraction and purification protocoles, Industrial transposition, process improvement.



Mes compétences :

Transposition industrielle

Chimie

Cosmétique

Industrie

Ingredients nutritionnels

Chimie analytique

Phytochimie

Recherche et Développement

Management de projets

Compléments alimentaires

Ingrédients cosmétiques