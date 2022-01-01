Retail
Hichem KHALFALLAH
Hichem KHALFALLAH
MENZEL TAMIME
En résumé
Mobil 0021622443588
Entreprises
VTL Groupe Tunisie
- Responsable impression textile, rotative et sublimation
2014 - maintenant
Vtl
- Chef d'equipe
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cherifa BEN ROMDHANE
Ekbel YOUSSEF
Hamdani NEDIA
Khaled KACEM
Louis VAQUETTE
Med REB
Nahed SGHAIER
Nesrine CHINE
Sourcing Tunisia FASHION