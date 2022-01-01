Menu

Hichem KHALFALLAH

MENZEL TAMIME

En résumé

Mobil 0021622443588

Entreprises

  • VTL Groupe Tunisie - Responsable impression textile, rotative et sublimation

    2014 - maintenant

  • Vtl - Chef d'equipe

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau