Menu

Hichem LAZRI

MOHAMADIA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UNIX

Entreprises

  • Etterkib - Monteur echafaudage

    2002 - maintenant job

Formations

  • Etterkib (Skikda)

    Skikda 2002 - maintenant soudeur&cableur armoire elec

Réseau