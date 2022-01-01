Menu

Hichem MAIZA

MONT SAINT AIGNAN

En résumé

Hichem maiza, an Artificial Intelligence & Natural Language Processing researcher. He holds a Master and and Engineering degrees. He is interested in applying Machine Learning Algorithms to analyse Natural language and textual data to improve healthcare. He is also passionate about developing computer vision and image processing applications to improve autonomous transportation systems.

fields of interest :

#Data Scientist
#Artificial Intelligence
#Machine Learning
# Deep Learning
#Natural Language Processing
#Data & Text Mining
#Speech Recognition

Mes compétences :
Traitement d'images
Vision par ordinateur
Speech Recognition
Natural Language Processing
Machine Learning

Entreprises

  • DeepOR - AI & NLP Research Scientist

    2018 - maintenant

  • Laboratoire LITIS de l'INSA de Rouen - Data Scientist

    2015 - 2015 - Initiation To Scientific Research.
    - Image Processing and Computer Vision (stereo vision system).
    - Real Time Obstacles Classification Using supervised Learning.
    - Algorithms for Autonomous Vehicles
    - Design and implement an API (C++) for obstacles detection.

Formations

  • Université De Nantes - UFR Sciences Et Techniques

    Nantes 2016 - 2018 Master

  • Ecole Nationale D"Electronique Et Des Télécommunications De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - 2015 Diplôme national d'ingénieur

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Étude D'Ingénieur D'El Manar (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012