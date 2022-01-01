Hichem maiza, an Artificial Intelligence & Natural Language Processing researcher. He holds a Master and and Engineering degrees. He is interested in applying Machine Learning Algorithms to analyse Natural language and textual data to improve healthcare. He is also passionate about developing computer vision and image processing applications to improve autonomous transportation systems.
fields of interest :
#Data Scientist
#Artificial Intelligence
#Machine Learning
# Deep Learning
#Natural Language Processing
#Data & Text Mining
#Speech Recognition
Mes compétences :
Traitement d'images
Vision par ordinateur
Speech Recognition
Natural Language Processing
Machine Learning