Hichem maiza, an Artificial Intelligence & Natural Language Processing researcher. He holds a Master and and Engineering degrees. He is interested in applying Machine Learning Algorithms to analyse Natural language and textual data to improve healthcare. He is also passionate about developing computer vision and image processing applications to improve autonomous transportation systems.



fields of interest :



#Data Scientist

#Artificial Intelligence

#Machine Learning

# Deep Learning

#Natural Language Processing

#Data & Text Mining

#Speech Recognition



Mes compétences :

Traitement d'images

Vision par ordinateur

Speech Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning