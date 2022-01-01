Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hichem MEKHIDES
Ajouter
Hichem MEKHIDES
issy les mouineaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aggema
- Chef division
issy les mouineaux
2010 - maintenant
Formations
ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE DE STATISTIQUES ET ECONOMIE APPLIQUEE (Alger)
Alger
2005 - maintenant
ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE DE STATISTIQUES ET ECONOMIE APPLIQUEE (Alger)
Alger
2005 - 2010
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel