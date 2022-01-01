Hichem ZOUABI

-
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2014 - 2014
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
* Detailed design for instrument installation
Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux
Results Admitted
Client THINA PETROLIUM SERVICE
Place of mission EMCO, Urban Center North, Tunis
Project title -Guebiba Station water treatment & Injection facilities project
-Tank Battery Water Treatment Project ;
EPPM
- ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER
Tunis
2014 - 2014
Objective of the mission establishment of As-built plans
Tasks performed * Establishment of electrical detailed plans
* Site visit & establishment of As-built plans(cable routing, tagging, earthing, single line diagram, lighting layout, inspection of cable trench)
* Inspection of cable trench, earthing network, lighting connection
* Meeting with the client and update plans
Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, electricity material, cable detector
Results Admitted
EMCO
- Electrical & instrumentation designer
EL Khadhra
2014 - 2014
Objective of the mission establishment of As-built plans
Tasks performed * Establishment of electrical detailed plans
* Site visit & establishment of As-built plans(cable routing, tagging, earthing, single line diagram, lighting layout, inspection of cable trench)
* Inspection of cable trench, earthing network, lighting connection
* Meeting with the client and update plans
Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, electricity material, cable detector
Results Admitted
EPPM
- ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER
Tunis
2014 - 2014
Objective of the mission establishment of As-built plans
Tasks performed * Establishment of electrical detailed plans
* Site visit & establishment of As-built plans(cable routing, tagging, earthing, single line diagram, lighting layout, inspection of cable trench)
* Inspection of cable trench, earthing network, lighting connection
* Meeting with the client and update plans
Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, electricity material, cable detector
Results Admitted
EPPM
- ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER
Tunis
2013 - 2013
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
* Site visit & establishment of As-built plans ;
* Meeting with the client and update plans
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
Results Admitted
EPPM
- ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER
Tunis
2013 - 2013
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
* Site visit & establishment of As-built plans ;
* Meeting with the client and update plans
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
Results Admitted
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2013 - 2013
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
* Detailed design for instrument installation
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
Results Admitted
Client PETRONAS CARIGALI IRAQ HOLDING B.V.
Place of mission Iraq, Al Basra
Project title PROVISION OF FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT PROJECT ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR GARRAF OPERATIONS (Garraf base camp)
Position held -Electrical technician
-Establishing as-built plan ;
Durée
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
2013 - 2013
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
* Detailed design for instrument installation
Tools/methods/environment Autocad
Results Admitted
Client PETROFAC ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Tunisia Branch
Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Kerkennah, Sfax, Tunis
Project title CHERGUI 6 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES
CHERGUI 8 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES
Position held Electrical and instrumentation designer
Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2012 - 2012
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
* Detailed design for instrument installation
Tools/methods/environment Autocad
Results Admitted
Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
* Establishment of datasheet
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Dialux, Word, Excel
Results Admitted
Client Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac,Tunis (TUNISIAN SAUDI FOR PROJECTS CO. LTD with AZMEEL CONTRACTING)
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2012 - 2013
Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
* Establishment of data sheets ;
* Establishing material take off, bulk materiel
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
Results Admitted
Client CREATER NILE PETROLEUM OPERATING COMPANY & CENTROID TECHNICAL SERVICES
SUDANESE PETROLEUM PIPELINES COMPANY
Petro-Energy E&P Co
Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
Project title WORK ORDER No. 06 NEW PIPELINES CANAR TO NEEM AND NEEM TO HEGLIG CPF
12 NPS Multi product pipeline project from KHARTOUM to MADANI state
Conceptual study Hadida field development
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2012 - 2012
Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
Tasks performed * electrical and instrumentation plans
Tools/methods/environment Autocad
Results Admitted
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2011 - 2012
Objective of the mission electrical and instrumentation detail, re-refining plant
Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
* Execution of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
Tools/methods/environment Autocad
Results Admitted
Client TIFFERT & TECHNIP FRENCH
Place of mission Skhira, Sfax & EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
Project Title -Engineering, supply and mounting of a seawater desalination plant (Phosphoric acid plant at SKHIRA batch 2)
Detailed Engineering of batch 1 of the project : SULFURIC ACID UNIT - TURBO-ALTERNATOR AND HEAT UTILITIES PLANT
Psition held -Electrical and instrumentation designer , Supervision & As-built
-Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans ;
EPPM
- ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER
Tunis
2011 - 2011
Objective of the mission Establishment As-built plans
Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
* Establishment of data sheets ;
* Calculation of Cable sections ;
* Establishing material take off, bulk materiel ;
* Execution of electrical installation plans and details
* Execution of instrument installation plans and details
* Site visit, Establishment of As-built plans ;
* Test execution cold (pre commissioning) and hot testing (comissionning)
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel, Calculux, Caneco, electricity material
Results Admitted
EPPM
- Electrical and instrumentation designer
Tunis
2011 - 2012
Objective of the mission Design, supply and construction of a loading crude
tasks performed
* Detailed & basic design for electrical installation (cable routing, earthing, lighting layout, lightning protection, single line diagram,
* Detailed & basic design for instrument installation (cable routing, instrument layout, loop diagram, interconnection diagram, wiring junction box, fire& gas wiring junction box, fire & gas layout, ;
* Calculation of cable sections ;
* Establishment of materials measurement of quantities (material take off, bulk materiel )
* Establishment of detailed plans, hook-ups (electrical and instrumentation)
* establishing material requisitions and technical folder
* Establishment of P&IDs
* Cathodic protection detailed design ;
* Establishment technical evaluation bids
Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Caneco, Dialux, Word, Excel
Results Admitted
EPPM
- Projeteur E&I
Tunis
2011 - maintenant