Menu

Hichem ZOUABI

Tunis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Detailed design
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
DIALux
basic design
Fire & Gas
hot testing
Project Title Design
Procurement
ProVision
PDMS
Intergraph Modules > SmartPlant Instrumentation
Design
Cathodic Protection
Air Compressors
Circuit Breakers
Petroleum
Quality Control
Hadida field development
Electrical Engineering
Diesel

Entreprises

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux
    Results Admitted



    Client THINA PETROLIUM SERVICE
    Place of mission EMCO, Urban Center North, Tunis
    Project title -Guebiba Station water treatment & Injection facilities project
    -Tank Battery Water Treatment Project ;

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux
    Results Admitted



    Client THINA PETROLIUM SERVICE
    Place of mission EMCO, Urban Center North, Tunis
    Project title -Guebiba Station water treatment & Injection facilities project
    -Tank Battery Water Treatment Project ;

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux
    Results Admitted



    Client THINA PETROLIUM SERVICE
    Place of mission EMCO, Urban Center North, Tunis
    Project title -Guebiba Station water treatment & Injection facilities project
    -Tank Battery Water Treatment Project ;

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, Dialux

  • EPPM - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission establishment of As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of electrical detailed plans
    * Site visit & establishment of As-built plans(cable routing, tagging, earthing, single line diagram, lighting layout, inspection of cable trench)
    * Inspection of cable trench, earthing network, lighting connection
    * Meeting with the client and update plans

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, electricity material, cable detector
    Results Admitted

  • EMCO - Electrical & instrumentation designer

    EL Khadhra 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission establishment of As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of electrical detailed plans
    * Site visit & establishment of As-built plans(cable routing, tagging, earthing, single line diagram, lighting layout, inspection of cable trench)
    * Inspection of cable trench, earthing network, lighting connection
    * Meeting with the client and update plans

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, electricity material, cable detector
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 Objective of the mission establishment of As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of electrical detailed plans
    * Site visit & establishment of As-built plans(cable routing, tagging, earthing, single line diagram, lighting layout, inspection of cable trench)
    * Inspection of cable trench, earthing network, lighting connection
    * Meeting with the client and update plans

    Outils/méthodes/environnement Autocad, Word, Excel, electricity material, cable detector
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Site visit & establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Meeting with the client and update plans

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Site visit & establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Meeting with the client and update plans

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client PETRONAS CARIGALI IRAQ HOLDING B.V.
    Place of mission Iraq, Al Basra
    Project title PROVISION OF FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT PROJECT ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR GARRAF OPERATIONS (Garraf base camp)

    Position held -Electrical technician
    -Establishing as-built plan ;

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client PETRONAS CARIGALI IRAQ HOLDING B.V.
    Place of mission Iraq, Al Basra
    Project title PROVISION OF FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT PROJECT ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR GARRAF OPERATIONS (Garraf base camp)

    Position held -Electrical technician
    -Establishing as-built plan ;

  • EPPM - Electrical & instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Site visit & establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Meeting with the client and update plans

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client PETRONAS CARIGALI IRAQ HOLDING B.V.
    Place of mission Iraq, Al Basra
    Project title PROVISION OF FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT PROJECT ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR GARRAF OPERATIONS (Garraf base camp)

    Position held -Electrical technician
    -Establishing as-built plan ;

  • Durée - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client PETROFAC ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD
    Tunisia Branch

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Kerkennah, Sfax, Tunis
    Project title CHERGUI 6 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES
    CHERGUI 8 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES

    Position held Electrical and instrumentation designer
    Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans

  • Durée - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client PETROFAC ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD
    Tunisia Branch

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Kerkennah, Sfax, Tunis
    Project title CHERGUI 6 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES
    CHERGUI 8 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES

    Position held Electrical and instrumentation designer
    Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans

  • Durée - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad ,

  • Durée - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    2013 - 2013 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client PETROFAC ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD
    Tunisia Branch

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Kerkennah, Sfax, Tunis
    Project title CHERGUI 6 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES
    CHERGUI 8 TIE IN ENGINEERING SERVICES

    Position held Electrical and instrumentation designer
    Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted
    Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of datasheet

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted
    Client Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac,Tunis (TUNISIAN SAUDI FOR PROJECTS CO. LTD with AZMEEL CONTRACTING)

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted
    Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of datasheet

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted
    Client Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac,Tunis (TUNISIAN SAUDI FOR PROJECTS CO. LTD with AZMEEL CONTRACTING)

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted
    Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of datasheet

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted
    Client Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac,Tunis (TUNISIAN SAUDI FOR PROJECTS CO. LTD with AZMEEL CONTRACTING)

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Detailed design for instrument installation

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted
    Objective of the mission Detailed design for electrical & instrumentation installation
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of datasheet

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted
    Client Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac,Tunis (TUNISIAN SAUDI FOR PROJECTS CO. LTD with AZMEEL CONTRACTING)

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client CREATER NILE PETROLEUM OPERATING COMPANY & CENTROID TECHNICAL SERVICES
    SUDANESE PETROLEUM PIPELINES COMPANY
    Petro-Energy E&P Co

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project title WORK ORDER No. 06 NEW PIPELINES CANAR TO NEEM AND NEEM TO HEGLIG CPF
    12 NPS Multi product pipeline project from KHARTOUM to MADANI state
    Conceptual study Hadida field development

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client CREATER NILE PETROLEUM OPERATING COMPANY & CENTROID TECHNICAL SERVICES
    SUDANESE PETROLEUM PIPELINES COMPANY
    Petro-Energy E&P Co

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project title WORK ORDER No. 06 NEW PIPELINES CANAR TO NEEM AND NEEM TO HEGLIG CPF
    12 NPS Multi product pipeline project from KHARTOUM to MADANI state
    Conceptual study Hadida field development

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client CREATER NILE PETROLEUM OPERATING COMPANY & CENTROID TECHNICAL SERVICES
    SUDANESE PETROLEUM PIPELINES COMPANY
    Petro-Energy E&P Co

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project title WORK ORDER No. 06 NEW PIPELINES CANAR TO NEEM AND NEEM TO HEGLIG CPF
    12 NPS Multi product pipeline project from KHARTOUM to MADANI state
    Conceptual study Hadida field development

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted



    Client CREATER NILE PETROLEUM OPERATING COMPANY & CENTROID TECHNICAL SERVICES
    SUDANESE PETROLEUM PIPELINES COMPANY
    Petro-Energy E&P Co

    Place of mission EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project title WORK ORDER No. 06 NEW PIPELINES CANAR TO NEEM AND NEEM TO HEGLIG CPF
    12 NPS Multi product pipeline project from KHARTOUM to MADANI state
    Conceptual study Hadida field development

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Objective of the mission Establishment of electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tasks performed * electrical and instrumentation plans
    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission electrical and instrumentation detail, re-refining plant
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Execution of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client TIFFERT & TECHNIP FRENCH
    Place of mission Skhira, Sfax & EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project Title -Engineering, supply and mounting of a seawater desalination plant (Phosphoric acid plant at SKHIRA batch 2)
    Detailed Engineering of batch 1 of the project : SULFURIC ACID UNIT - TURBO-ALTERNATOR AND HEAT UTILITIES PLANT

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission electrical and instrumentation detail, re-refining plant
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Execution of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client TIFFERT & TECHNIP FRENCH
    Place of mission Skhira, Sfax & EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project Title -Engineering, supply and mounting of a seawater desalination plant (Phosphoric acid plant at SKHIRA batch 2)
    -Detailed Engineering of batch 1 of the project : SULFURIC ACID UNIT - TURBO-ALTERNATOR AND HEAT UTILITIES PLANT

    Psition held -Electrical and instrumentation designer , Supervision & As-built
    -Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans ;

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission electrical and instrumentation detail, re-refining plant
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Execution of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client TIFFERT & TECHNIP FRENCH
    Place of mission Skhira, Sfax & EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project Title -Engineering, supply and mounting of a seawater desalination plant (Phosphoric acid plant at SKHIRA batch 2)
    -Detailed Engineering of batch 1 of the project : SULFURIC ACID UNIT - TURBO-ALTERNATOR AND HEAT UTILITIES PLANT

    Psition held -Electrical and instrumentation designer , Supervision & As-built
    -Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans ;

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission electrical and instrumentation detail, re-refining plant
    Tasks performed * Detailed design for electrical installation ;
    * Execution of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad
    Results Admitted



    Client TIFFERT & TECHNIP FRENCH
    Place of mission Skhira, Sfax & EPPM, Gardens of Lac, Tunis
    Project Title -Engineering, supply and mounting of a seawater desalination plant (Phosphoric acid plant at SKHIRA batch 2)
    -Detailed Engineering of batch 1 of the project : SULFURIC ACID UNIT - TURBO-ALTERNATOR AND HEAT UTILITIES PLANT

    Psition held -Electrical and instrumentation designer , Supervision & As-built
    -Mission for data collection, establishing as-built plans ;

  • EPPM - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Objective of the mission Establishment As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Calculation of Cable sections ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel ;
    * Execution of electrical installation plans and details
    * Execution of instrument installation plans and details
    * Site visit, Establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Test execution cold (pre commissioning) and hot testing (comissionning)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel, Calculux, Caneco, electricity material
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION DESIGNER

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Objective of the mission Establishment As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Calculation of Cable sections ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel ;
    * Execution of electrical installation plans and details
    * Execution of instrument installation plans and details
    * Site visit, Establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Test execution cold (pre commissioning) and hot testing (comissionning)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel, Calculux, Caneco, electricity material
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Objective of the mission Establishment As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Calculation of Cable sections ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel ;
    * Execution of electrical installation plans and details
    * Execution of instrument installation plans and details
    * Site visit, Establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Test execution cold (pre commissioning) and hot testing (comissionning)


    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel, Calculux, Caneco, electricity material
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical & instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Objective of the mission Establishment As-built plans
    Tasks performed * Establishment of detailed plans (electrical and instrumentation)
    * Establishment of data sheets ;
    * Calculation of Cable sections ;
    * Establishing material take off, bulk materiel ;
    * Execution of electrical installation plans and details
    * Execution of instrument installation plans and details
    * Site visit, Establishment of As-built plans ;
    * Test execution cold (pre commissioning) and hot testing (comissionning)

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Word, Excel, Calculux, Caneco, electricity material
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission Design, supply and construction of a loading crude
    tasks performed

    * Detailed & basic design for electrical installation (cable routing, earthing, lighting layout, lightning protection, single line diagram,
    * Detailed & basic design for instrument installation (cable routing, instrument layout, loop diagram, interconnection diagram, wiring junction box, fire& gas wiring junction box, fire & gas layout, ;
    * Calculation of cable sections ;
    * Establishment of materials measurement of quantities (material take off, bulk materiel )
    * Establishment of detailed plans, hook-ups (electrical and instrumentation)
    * establishing material requisitions and technical folder
    * Establishment of P&IDs
    * Cathodic protection detailed design ;
    * Establishment technical evaluation bids

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Caneco, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission Design, supply and construction of a loading crude
    tasks performed

    * Detailed & basic design for electrical installation (cable routing, earthing, lighting layout, lightning protection, single line diagram,
    * Detailed & basic design for instrument installation (cable routing, instrument layout, loop diagram, interconnection diagram, wiring junction box, fire& gas wiring junction box, fire & gas layout, ;
    * Calculation of cable sections ;
    * Establishment of materials measurement of quantities (material take off, bulk materiel )
    * Establishment of detailed plans, hook-ups (electrical and instrumentation)
    * establishing material requisitions and technical folder
    * Establishment of P&IDs
    * Cathodic protection detailed design ;
    * Establishment technical evaluation bids

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Caneco, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission Design, supply and construction of a loading crude
    tasks performed

    * Detailed & basic design for electrical installation (cable routing, earthing, lighting layout, lightning protection, single line diagram,
    * Detailed & basic design for instrument installation (cable routing, instrument layout, loop diagram, interconnection diagram, wiring junction box, fire& gas wiring junction box, fire & gas layout, ;
    * Calculation of cable sections ;
    * Establishment of materials measurement of quantities (material take off, bulk materiel )
    * Establishment of detailed plans, hook-ups (electrical and instrumentation)
    * establishing material requisitions and technical folder
    * Establishment of P&IDs
    * Cathodic protection detailed design ;
    * Establishment technical evaluation bids

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Caneco, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Electrical and instrumentation designer

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 Objective of the mission Design, supply and construction of a loading crude
    tasks performed

    * Detailed & basic design for electrical installation (cable routing, earthing, lighting layout, lightning protection, single line diagram,
    * Detailed & basic design for instrument installation (cable routing, instrument layout, loop diagram, interconnection diagram, wiring junction box, fire& gas wiring junction box, fire & gas layout, ;
    * Calculation of cable sections ;
    * Establishment of materials measurement of quantities (material take off, bulk materiel )
    * Establishment of detailed plans, hook-ups (electrical and instrumentation)
    * establishing material requisitions and technical folder
    * Establishment of P&IDs
    * Cathodic protection detailed design ;
    * Establishment technical evaluation bids

    Tools/methods/environment Autocad, Caneco, Dialux, Word, Excel
    Results Admitted

  • EPPM - Projeteur E&I

    Tunis 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institute Of Technology Study (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Scottish Highers

    Higher Senior Technician Electrical Engineering
    Technician training (company: office Arab Libyan Tunisian study)& end of study project (company: multi services elevators)

  • Technical High School (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Institute Of Technology Study (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Scottish Highers

    Higher Senior Technician Electrical Engineering
    Technician training (company: office Arab Libyan Tunisian study)& end of study project (company: multi services elevators)

  • Institute Of Technology Study (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Scottish Highers

    Higher Senior Technician Electrical Engineering
    Technician training (company: office Arab Libyan Tunisian study)& end of study project (company: multi services elevators)

  • Technical High School (Tunisa)

    Tunisa 2006 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Technical High School (Tunisa)

    Tunisa 2006 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Technical High School (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2006 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Technical High School In Hannibal Ariana (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2006 - 2007 Scottish Highers

    Higher Senior Technician Electrical Engineering
    Technician training (company: office Arab Libyan Tunisian study)& end of study project (company: multi services elevators)

Réseau