Hideto MATSUMOTO

LA MADELEINE

En résumé

Etudiant de M1 International Corporate Management à l'Université Catholique de Lille, je cherche un poste de stagiaire à partir du 30 Mars 2015 sur soit le Logistique, l'Achat, le Marketing ou la Vente. Car j'ai envie de savoir la fonction de chaque secteur, pour atteindre mon objectif de travailler dans le domaine de Supply Chain Management.
Je suis curieux, responsable, autonome. Si vous vous intéressez à moi et me montre votre passion, je répondrai à votre attente et montrerai ma fidélité.

I'm student of International Corporate Management in Catholic University of Lille. I'm currently looking for an internship in a post relative to Logistic, Purchasing, Marketing or Sales department. As I want to work in Supply Chain Management in the future, it's indispensable to understand at least these sectors.
I have the curiosity, autonomy, responsibility and loyalty. If you are interested in me and recruit me as Intern, I'll work hard and meet your expectation.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • NANIWAEN - Waiter

    2010 - 2010 (3 mois)
    -Waiter (Table Service, Reception)
    Keeping self-motivation. ;

  • SANKAIEN - Waiter

    2009 - 2010 -Waiter (Table Service, Reception)
    Adaptation capacity of Japanese company
    Team spirit

  • STUDIO PIT INN - Music studio - Reception

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Lille

    Lille 2014 - maintenant Master 1

    Strategic management, Project Management, Intercultural communication, Strategic Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, International trade and production, Corporate finance (Finance d'entreprise), Management control (Contrôle de gestion)

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne

    Reims 2012 - 2014 Licence 2 et 3

    La base des connaissances d'écnomie et de gestion

  • Champagne-Ardenne Reims University

    Reims 2012 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor degree `` Economics and Management - Management course''

  • Dokkyo University (Saitama)

    Saitama 2008 - 2012 Bachelors Degree

    Foreign languages (Langues étrangères)

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel