Hien NGUYEN

I am currently a PhD student in Laboratoire de Chimie Agro-Industrielle, ENSIACET. My major is chemical engineering and analytical chemistry. During my work, some major techniques I have to use frequently are adsorption on synthetic resins, membrane filtration, column chromatography, HPLC, UV-Vis Spectrophotometry, extraction, carbonhydrate acid hydrolysis. Besides, I also have experience working with lab-on-a-chip such as: Microchip fabrication, Integrated microchip with chemical reaction & detection system.
I am an active and hard working learner. I am easy to adapt to new working environment. I am able to self-study new techniques which are required for work.
Besides professional work, I am also participated in some volunteer activities. I believe that these activities help me to improve communication skill, team working skill, time management, language and expand my network.
Mes compétences :
HPLC, adsorption, UV-Vis Spectrophotometry, Membra
Waste water
Integrated Circuit
boron analysis
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office, Excel
Originlab, SigmaPlus, Chemdraw