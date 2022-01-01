Menu

Hien NGUYEN

LABÈGE

En résumé

I am currently a PhD student in Laboratoire de Chimie Agro-Industrielle, ENSIACET. My major is chemical engineering and analytical chemistry. During my work, some major techniques I have to use frequently are adsorption on synthetic resins, membrane filtration, column chromatography, HPLC, UV-Vis Spectrophotometry, extraction, carbonhydrate acid hydrolysis. Besides, I also have experience working with lab-on-a-chip such as: Microchip fabrication, Integrated microchip with chemical reaction & detection system.

I am an active and hard working learner. I am easy to adapt to new working environment. I am able to self-study new techniques which are required for work.

Besides professional work, I am also participated in some volunteer activities. I believe that these activities help me to improve communication skill, team working skill, time management, language and expand my network.

Mes compétences :
HPLC, adsorption, UV-Vis Spectrophotometry, Membra
Waste water
Integrated Circuit
boron analysis
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office, Excel
Originlab, SigmaPlus, Chemdraw

Entreprises

  • Doctorant - ENSIACET

    2013 - 2017

  • INP / ENSIACET - Drinking water quality Engineer

    2013 - 2017 Drinking water quality Engineer - LCA, ENSIACET, INPT
    Project: ARCUS (Actions of Cooperation in Education and Research in the French
    Regions)

    • Study the evolution of water treatment technologies including reverse osmosis, membrane filtration, adsorption and hybrid of these technologies.
    • Study water chemistry and boron chemistry in water.
    • Design, set-up, develop and perform experiment in lab scale
    • Modify and valid protocol for boron analysis by using UV-Visible
    Spectrophotometry.
    • Perform batch experiment with synthetic resins (porous materials), optimize
    parameter (pH influence, concentration, resin doses), study kinetics (reaction time),
    isotherms of adsorption process.
    • Modelize kinetics and isotherms with different models.
    • Develop and optimize adsorption experiment in column system with synthetic
    resins, study the behavior of breakthrough curves with different parameters
    (concentration, flow rate, resin doses)
    • Simulate the breakthrough curves for column experiment from parameter obtaining
    from batch experiment.
    • Develop a new adsorbent, which is from agricultural source: Pectin and pectin
    extract (polysaccharide).
    • Use membrane ultrafiltration method to water separation.
    • Use HPLC to characterize the pectin contents.
    • Publish and participate international conferences.
    • Have experience on supporting nine interns.

  • Pohang University of Science and Technology - Intern

    2012 - 2012 Subject: Wastewater treatment by elimination nitrogen contents

    • Oxidize all nitrogen types (NO, NO2, N2O, NH4+) to nitrate using UV light using microchip system.
    • Determine nitrate content using UV-spectrophotometry.
    • Reduce nitrate to nitrite by Cd-Cu column. Determine nitrite by colorimetric method using microchip system. Compare results of nitrogen determination with method of nitrate’s absorbance measurement.
    • Make different types of microchip (Polymer, glass or combined polymer-glass) with different microchannel dimension.
    • Integrate one or several laboratory functions on one microchip
    • Applied sample: Wastewater from POSCO steel company

  • HUS - Hanoi University of Science - Intern

    2010 - 2011 Subject of the thesis: ``Simultaneously determination of seven antibiotic residues in
    food using HPLC - UV- Vis''

    * Optimize the performance parameter (Effect of pH, mobile phase composition, flow
    rate and temperature).
    * Valid the protocol for the determination of seven antibiotics using HPLC - UV- Vis. ;
    * Applied sample: Chicken liver purchased from supermarket

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Toulouse

    Toulouse 2013 - 2016 Doctor of Philosophy

    Major: Chemical Engineering, analytical chemistry

  • Hanoi University Of Science HUS (Hanoi)

    Hanoi 2006 - 2011 * Honors Program for Talented Students
    * Major: Analytical Chemistry

