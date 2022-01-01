Menu

Hila REINSHMIDT

CHATOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Action social

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Ecole Normale Sociale

    Paris 2013 - 2013 BAC + 3

  • Université De Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv)

    Tel Aviv 1999 - 2002 B.S.W

    Assistante de service social

Réseau