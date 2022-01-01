Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hilaire NSAMBIKALANGA
Ajouter
Hilaire NSAMBIKALANGA
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Distribution
Techniques de vente
Entreprises
Bharti Airtel
- MERCHANDESER
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - maintenant
Airtel
- Merchandiser
2014 - maintenant
IV. AUTRES FORMATION
Airtel
- Trade Developer
2013 - 2014
Airtel
- MANAGER DE SECTEUR
2012 - 2013
Airtel
- Free Lancer
2011 - 2012
compagnie sucrière de kwilu
- OPERATEUR SANDRIACRE
2010 - 2011
Vodacom
- CHARGE DE DISTRIBUTION
Midrand
2008 - 2009
Vodacom
- Gérant de distribution
Midrand
2004 - 2007
Formations
INSTITUT ESEMULA (Lodja)
Lodja
1998 - 2004