Hilaire NSAMBIKALANGA

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Distribution
Techniques de vente

Entreprises

  • Bharti Airtel - MERCHANDESER

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - maintenant

  • Airtel - Merchandiser

    2014 - maintenant IV. AUTRES FORMATION

  • Airtel - Trade Developer

    2013 - 2014

  • Airtel - MANAGER DE SECTEUR

    2012 - 2013

  • Airtel - Free Lancer

    2011 - 2012

  • compagnie sucrière de kwilu - OPERATEUR SANDRIACRE

    2010 - 2011

  • Vodacom - CHARGE DE DISTRIBUTION

    Midrand 2008 - 2009

  • Vodacom - Gérant de distribution

    Midrand 2004 - 2007

Formations

  • INSTITUT ESEMULA (Lodja)

    Lodja 1998 - 2004