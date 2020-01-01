Hilal Group HILAL GROUP COMPANIES

HILAL GROUP COMPANIES We are grateful to introduce.

Russia 1989 Turkey 1960 Our story in 1991

Started in Almaty, Kazakhstan

HILAL GROUP COMPANIES has been breeding live sheep, lamb and cattle for years. Live Sheep, Lamb, Beef We cut in our own slaughterhouses and continue to produce first quality in carcass and meat processing. Europe, Asia, and the middle east have reached more than 46 countries. HILAL IMPORT & EXPORT Live Animals Meat and Meat Products, Leather, Intestine, Food Trade Inc.

Kazakhstan Department

It has branches in 16 countries based in Kazakhstan. We sell and sell live sheep, lamb and cattle at our own farm We cut sheep, lamb and cattle raised at our own farm in our own slaughterhouse in Kazakhstan.

European Section

We make live slaughter of sheep, lamb and beef at the slaughterhouses of Ireland, Italy, Spain and Austria from our branch in Berlin / Germany. In Ukraine and Georgia, we cut live sheep, lamb and beef in our slaughterhouses. We provide land, sea and air cargo to our Sheep, Lamb and Beef Carcasses. We do Halal and Kosher Cutting

Israel, Kuwait, Qatar. Dubai, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia We have an agreement with airfreight for every country, including live animals. We offer to share every issue with our customers to make our products more beautiful.

HILAL GROUP COMPANIES

Live Animals Meat and Skin, Intestines Food Trade Inc.

international confirmation code

KZA.05/W-0318/E

EC.X-Deuc.0113

UA10038605247

GE405169035

ES10.1.684/J C.E.E

