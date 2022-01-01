Menu

Hilanma HOUVENAGHEL

HAZEBROUCK

En résumé

Outgoing, Fast learner, Hard working

Mes compétences :
Communication
Management
Training/Teaching

Entreprises

  • Hugokids Language School - English Teacher / Program Administrator

    2009 - 2016 Create Full Summer English Program
    Create Workbooks and Teacher Manuals
    Host Events
    Communication

  • Leader Language School - Academic Director

    2001 - 2006 Manage Foreign Teachers
    Set up and management of Teaching schedules.
    Administration concerning foreign teachers: visas, work permits, accommodation, flights etc.
    Marketing strategies for student recruitment
    Develop English Curriculum

  • Private Internship - Old Mutual - Public Relations Officer

    1999 - 1999 Doing an internship with a qualified and experienced Public Relations Officer was
    demanded of me before I could graduate.
    Handling the promotion and media exposure for Old Mutual, official sponsor of South
    Africa’s representative at the Chelsea Flower Show in UK (1999).
    Arranging and attending press conferences.
    Providing the press details during the duration of the show in the UK. This meant
    communicating with journalists who where at the show in Chelsea.
    Arranging for pictures to be taken and distributed to journalists

  • Sanlam - Process Developper, Communications Officer

    1997 - 2001 Testing of a new Pension Administration Program (FDP - Compass) purchased from USA
    Developing new processes
    Writing Manuals for staff
    Introducing new processes to and training of staff
    Event management:

  • Sanlam - Pension Fund Administrator

    1989 - 1997 General day to day administration of Retirement and Pension Funds
    Handling Members’ inquiries promptly and professionally in writing, per e-mail or over
    the phone.
    Calculating and payment of pension benefits based on the legal rules of each fund
    individually:
    o Withdrawal Benefits
    o Retirements
    o Disability Claims
    o Death Claims
    Administration of records of active members e.g. monthly contributions, arranging
    proof of insurability etc.
    Monthly and end-of-the-year account balancing; income tax calculation and year-end
    tax certificates
    Organizing meetings with branch offices, members and trustees of pension funds.
    Event Coordination for up to 1000 people.

Formations

  • Cape Town Language Centre (Cape Town)

    Cape Town 2001 - 2001 TEFL/TESOL

  • UNISA (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 1995 - 1999 Public Relations Management

Réseau