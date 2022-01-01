Hilanma HOUVENAGHEL

Mes compétences :
Communication
Management
Training/Teaching
Entreprises
Hugokids Language School
- English Teacher / Program Administrator
2009 - 2016Create Full Summer English Program
Create Workbooks and Teacher Manuals
Host Events
Leader Language School
- Academic Director
2001 - 2006Manage Foreign Teachers
Set up and management of Teaching schedules.
Administration concerning foreign teachers: visas, work permits, accommodation, flights etc.
Marketing strategies for student recruitment
Develop English Curriculum
Private Internship - Old Mutual
- Public Relations Officer
1999 - 1999Doing an internship with a qualified and experienced Public Relations Officer was
demanded of me before I could graduate.
Handling the promotion and media exposure for Old Mutual, official sponsor of South
Africa’s representative at the Chelsea Flower Show in UK (1999).
Arranging and attending press conferences.
Providing the press details during the duration of the show in the UK. This meant
communicating with journalists who where at the show in Chelsea.
Arranging for pictures to be taken and distributed to journalists
Sanlam
- Process Developper, Communications Officer
1997 - 2001Testing of a new Pension Administration Program (FDP - Compass) purchased from USA
Developing new processes
Writing Manuals for staff
Introducing new processes to and training of staff
Event management:
Sanlam
- Pension Fund Administrator
1989 - 1997General day to day administration of Retirement and Pension Funds
Handling Members’ inquiries promptly and professionally in writing, per e-mail or over
the phone.
Calculating and payment of pension benefits based on the legal rules of each fund
individually:
o Withdrawal Benefits
o Retirements
o Disability Claims
o Death Claims
Administration of records of active members e.g. monthly contributions, arranging
proof of insurability etc.
Monthly and end-of-the-year account balancing; income tax calculation and year-end
tax certificates
Organizing meetings with branch offices, members and trustees of pension funds.
Event Coordination for up to 1000 people.