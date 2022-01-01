Menu

Himanshu AGARWAL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Nissan Europe - Production Planner

    2012 - maintenant

  • J.C.B. - Demand Planner

    2011 - 2012

  • Metro Cash & Carry France - Chargé de Projet Développement Durable

    Nanterre 2010 - 2010

  • Fournitures Hospitalières Industrie - Chargé du Sous-traitance

    2008 - 2009

  • Becton Dickinson, Diagnostic systems - Chargé de Projet Logistique

    2007 - 2008

  • OMX India Private Limited, New Delhi, Inde - Chargé de Clientèle Internationale

    2002 - 2003

Formations