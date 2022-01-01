Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Himanshu AGARWAL
Himanshu AGARWAL
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Logistique
Entreprises
Nissan Europe
- Production Planner
2012 - maintenant
J.C.B.
- Demand Planner
2011 - 2012
Metro Cash & Carry France
- Chargé de Projet Développement Durable
Nanterre
2010 - 2010
Fournitures Hospitalières Industrie
- Chargé du Sous-traitance
2008 - 2009
Becton Dickinson, Diagnostic systems
- Chargé de Projet Logistique
2007 - 2008
OMX India Private Limited, New Delhi, Inde
- Chargé de Clientèle Internationale
2002 - 2003
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée CRET LOG
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2010
Master 2 Management Logistique et Stratégie
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Sup de Co brest
Brest
2006 - 2008
MSc International Business Development