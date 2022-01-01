Menu

Hind ABBAL

Sassenage

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Go Sport - Animatrice de vente runnig shoes

    Sassenage 2013 - 2014

Formations

  • Bac Pro Vente (Meaux)

    Meaux 2008 - 2011

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel