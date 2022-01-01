Menu

Hind AL KHALLOUFI

Trappes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DEKRA SERVICES - Consultante Développement

    Trappes 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure Internationale De Gestion ESIG (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 1994 - 1999

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel