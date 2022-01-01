Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hind BOUKHARI
Ajouter
Hind BOUKHARI
La Hague
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
APM Terminals
- Stagiaire
La Hague
2013 - maintenant
SEBN
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Formations
ENSIT (Tanger)
Tanger
2012 - maintenant
Master
ENSIT (Tanger)
Tanger
2011 - 2012
Bachelor
IILM - Groupe BMHS (Tanger)
Tanger
2009 - 2011
Technicien
Réseau
Baakouch YOUNESS
Cheick Aboubacar Francis KONE
Ezzaam MOHAMED
Hasnae RAOUI
Kamal SLIMANI
Khalid OTMAN
Lahcen ELKORCHI
Mohamed MED
Mohammed EL HASSANI MOUEDDEN
Mohammed MARZOUKI