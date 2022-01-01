Menu

Hind DASSOULI

Suresnes

  • Lexmark - Supplies Sales Manager Africa and French overseas

    Suresnes 2009 - maintenant Product Manager, in charge of the Supplies Business and the implementation of the EMEA’s Supplies Strategy:
    Increase of 50% of annual revenue since 2008.
    In charge of developing the Supplies Business in the different territories, managing key accounts, managing the Supplies marketing budget and providing internal and external Supplies trainings.

    *Large Account management:
    -Direct Interaction with key Large Accounts
    -Ensure Supplies loyalty within strategic Large Accounts
    -Develop and maintain fruitful relationships with decision makers
    -Sales presentations on the Supplies strategy and new products
    -Identify customers’ needs
    -Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients
    -Identify key decision makers and influencers within a business and then target them
    -Identify key accounts by analyzing their current growth,strategic importance and future potential

    *Channel Management:
    -Stock and sales analysis at wholesaler level
    -Ensure right level of stock at both wholesaler and reseller level
    -Train Wholesalers and resellers on new products
    -Launch pro-active sales campaigns and pursue new business leads.
    -Develop and maintain relationships with partners
    -Marketing and Sales support (e-mailing, POS marketing, etc)
    -Network Management and animation
    -Monitor retailers and dealers loyalty

    Supplies Business Management and Implementation of EMEA’s Strategy:

    -Monthly Consolidation of Supplies outlooks for all territories
    -Monitor Supplies revenue on a monthly basis
    -Train area managers on Supplies Strategy and products
    -Manage area managers performance on Supplies Business and push to achieve targets
    -Support area managers on Supplies Business in channel and in preparing tenders
    -Resolve complaints related to Supplies Business
    -Regularly update senior managers on progress or on areas of concern.
    -Maintain and update administrative systems accurately.
    -Research client’s business strategies, markets, competitive landscape and operating methods.
    -Achieve and/or exceed agreed sales targets.
    -Prepare quotations and follow up on any quotes given.
    -Conduct market research and business intelligence surveys.
    -Constantly drive improvements and prioritize workloads.

  • Disway - Product Manager

    CASABLANCA 2008 - 2009 -Portfolio of brands: HP, Belkin & Infocus: 28, 4 % of turnover.
    -Results: 30% increase in turnover. Targets achieved: 115% on HP Pavillon and 103% on HP IPG.
    -Prepared and monitored sales budgets.
    -Established action plans to increase sales according to the market trends
    -Organized road shows for resellers.

  • Dell - Sales Representative Consumer market Benelux & SMB France

    MONTPELLIER 2005 - 2008 *Sales Representative Consumer market Benelux ( Pilot project ):
    Average quarterly target achievement of 150%
    -Identified customers requirements and recommendated the appropriate products
    -Drove increased Sales (upsales: warranty, S& P…)
    -Customer satisfaction oriented ( VOC : 90% )
    *Sales Representative SMB France :
    Average quarterly target achievement of 140%, margin multiplied by 1.6
    - Identified customers needs, built a pipeline of customers, customers follow up( outbounding)
    -Developed Customer trustful relationship and loyalty
    -Voc Specialist: Customer satisfaction focused ( 90% on Voc survey )
    -Drove increased Sales ( Crosselling, S&P)

Formations

