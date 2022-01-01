Hind DASSOULI

-
Lexmark
- Supplies Sales Manager Africa and French overseas
Suresnes
2009 - maintenant
Product Manager, in charge of the Supplies Business and the implementation of the EMEA’s Supplies Strategy:
Increase of 50% of annual revenue since 2008.
In charge of developing the Supplies Business in the different territories, managing key accounts, managing the Supplies marketing budget and providing internal and external Supplies trainings.
*Large Account management:
-Direct Interaction with key Large Accounts
-Ensure Supplies loyalty within strategic Large Accounts
-Develop and maintain fruitful relationships with decision makers
-Sales presentations on the Supplies strategy and new products
-Identify customers’ needs
-Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients
-Identify key decision makers and influencers within a business and then target them
-Identify key accounts by analyzing their current growth,strategic importance and future potential
*Channel Management:
-Stock and sales analysis at wholesaler level
-Ensure right level of stock at both wholesaler and reseller level
-Train Wholesalers and resellers on new products
-Launch pro-active sales campaigns and pursue new business leads.
-Develop and maintain relationships with partners
-Marketing and Sales support (e-mailing, POS marketing, etc)
-Network Management and animation
-Monitor retailers and dealers loyalty
Supplies Business Management and Implementation of EMEA’s Strategy:
-Monthly Consolidation of Supplies outlooks for all territories
-Monitor Supplies revenue on a monthly basis
-Train area managers on Supplies Strategy and products
-Manage area managers performance on Supplies Business and push to achieve targets
-Support area managers on Supplies Business in channel and in preparing tenders
-Resolve complaints related to Supplies Business
-Regularly update senior managers on progress or on areas of concern.
-Maintain and update administrative systems accurately.
-Research client’s business strategies, markets, competitive landscape and operating methods.
-Achieve and/or exceed agreed sales targets.
-Prepare quotations and follow up on any quotes given.
-Conduct market research and business intelligence surveys.
-Constantly drive improvements and prioritize workloads.
-
Disway
- Product Manager
CASABLANCA
2008 - 2009
-Portfolio of brands: HP, Belkin & Infocus: 28, 4 % of turnover.
-Results: 30% increase in turnover. Targets achieved: 115% on HP Pavillon and 103% on HP IPG.
-Prepared and monitored sales budgets.
-Established action plans to increase sales according to the market trends
-Organized road shows for resellers.
-
Dell
- Sales Representative Consumer market Benelux & SMB France
MONTPELLIER
2005 - 2008
*Sales Representative Consumer market Benelux ( Pilot project ):
Average quarterly target achievement of 150%
-Identified customers requirements and recommendated the appropriate products
-Drove increased Sales (upsales: warranty, S& P…)
-Customer satisfaction oriented ( VOC : 90% )
*Sales Representative SMB France :
Average quarterly target achievement of 140%, margin multiplied by 1.6
- Identified customers needs, built a pipeline of customers, customers follow up( outbounding)
-Developed Customer trustful relationship and loyalty
-Voc Specialist: Customer satisfaction focused ( 90% on Voc survey )
-Drove increased Sales ( Crosselling, S&P)