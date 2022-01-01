Menu

Hind EL ABDELLAOUI

TANGIER

En résumé

Hind El Abdellaoui, I have a Master Degree in Multimedia Instructional Design .

Currently, I am a instructional designer in a school group, I have had several internships in different companies and different services,I was involved a lot of a project , where I had opportunity to learn hands on experience and improve my communication and social skills in a Team work.

My goal is to improve my skills and the scope to develop my career.

Gmail : elabdellaoui.hns@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Montage vidéo
HTML
E-learning
Conception multimédia
Management
CSS 3
Moodle
Marketing
Formations ouvertes et à distance
Administration réseaux
Ergonomie
Tice
Conception pédagogique
UML 2.0
Merise
PHP 4
Microsoft Access
Visual Basic 6
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
FLEX
Cascading Style Sheets
Asymetrix Toolbook
Adobe Photoshop
eLearning
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
Seagate Crystal Reports
Sage Accounting Software
SQL
Orange HR
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
C++
C Programming Language
Bug Tracking System
Adobe Premier
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Groupe Scolaire Nilufer - Ingénieur en Pédagogie Multimédia

    2014 - maintenant - Enseignement de l'informatique au lycée 2015/2016.
    - Enseignement de l'informatique pour les 3 niveaux du collège 2014/2015.
    - Formation et accompagnement des professeurs dans l’intégration des TICE - Techniques de l'Information et de la Communication dans l'Enseignement.
    - Responsable de la plateforme 'Smart Technologies'.
    - Responsable du Club de Photographie et Multimédia.

  • Software Centre - Ingénieur pédagogique

    Tanger 2014 - 2014

  • La société Software - Stage de fin d'études

    2014 - 2014 professionnelles sous le thème « Mise en place d'un LCMS pour l'université
    Mundiapolis » (4mois).

  • Uptech Ingénierie - Stage de fin d'études

    2012 - 2012 « Création d'une application de Gestion de Comptabilité »

  • Uptech Ingenierie - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012

  • Atlas Bottling company - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

  • La société COSMARA s.a.r.l - Stage

    2010 - 2010 d'informaticienne (2 mois).

  • Cosmara - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure

    Tétouan 2012 - 2014 Master Spécialisé

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure De Tétouan (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2012 - 2014 Master spécialisé en Ingénierie Pédagogique Multimédia

  • Faculté Polydisciplinaire (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle

    Mention: Bien

  • Faculté Polydisciplinaire Tetouan (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle en Informatique de Gestion

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2009 - 2011 BTS Génie informatique

    Mention : Bien

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure De Tétouan (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2009 - 2011 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

  • LYCEE MOULAY RACHID (Tanger)

    Tanger 2008 - 2009 Baccalaureate Degree

    Baccalauréat série Sciences Physiques avec mention

  • Centre De Langues Américain (Tanger)

    Tanger 2008 - 2009 Certificat de reconnaissance

  • LYCEE MOULAY RACHID (Tanger)

  • LYCEE MOULAY RACHID (Tanger)

    Tanger 2007 - 2009 Baccalauréat

    Mention : Bien

Réseau