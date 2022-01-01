Hind El Abdellaoui, I have a Master Degree in Multimedia Instructional Design .
Currently, I am a instructional designer in a school group, I have had several internships in different companies and different services,I was involved a lot of a project , where I had opportunity to learn hands on experience and improve my communication and social skills in a Team work.
My goal is to improve my skills and the scope to develop my career.
Gmail : elabdellaoui.hns@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Montage vidéo
HTML
E-learning
Conception multimédia
Management
CSS 3
Moodle
Marketing
Formations ouvertes et à distance
Administration réseaux
Ergonomie
Tice
Conception pédagogique
UML 2.0
Merise
PHP 4
Microsoft Access
Visual Basic 6
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
FLEX
Cascading Style Sheets
Asymetrix Toolbook
Adobe Photoshop
eLearning
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
Seagate Crystal Reports
Sage Accounting Software
SQL
Orange HR
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
C++
C Programming Language
Bug Tracking System
Adobe Premier
Adobe Indesign