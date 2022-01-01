Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hinde IMANI
Ajouter
Hinde IMANI
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TED BAKER
- Conseillère clientèle
2014 - 2015
Formations
Idrac Lyon
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Droit Science Politique Mention Droit
Réseau
Ariane FLEURY
Gabriel MAUREAU
Le Grand FLORENCE
Vivien DESPLANCHES