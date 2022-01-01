Menu

Hinde KAB

SIDI SLIMANE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Electrochimie africaine - Secrétaire de direction au

    2013 - 2013 : Secrétaire de direction au sein de la société
    « ELECTROCHIMIE AFRICAINE » (SUPER LUX) à

  • Super lux - Secretaire de direction

    2013 - maintenant

  • British Morocco Cultural Interlink Corporation - Secrétaire

    2011 - 2012 : Secrétaire + Traitement des dossiers au sein de l'établissement

  • Centre d'Appel SITEL - Télé-conseillère

    2009 - 2010 (La réception des appels).

    Stages:

  • Agence de crédit - Stage

    2009 - 2009 Formations & Diplômes:

  • La société de réparation de matériel - Stage

    2009 - maintenant

  • Méditel - Chargée de Vente

    2009 - 2009 : Chargée de Vente à l'aéroport Ibn Batouta à Tanger (Mission de quarante
    Jours avec l'opérateur

  • V - Formation

    2007 - 2007 : Formation continue de trois mois en Technique Bancaire.

Formations

  • l'université Ibn Tofail (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2008 - 2009 Licence

  • MIAGE (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2003 - 2004 Baccalaureate Degree

    .: Langues :