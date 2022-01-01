Retail
Hinde KAB
Hinde KAB
SIDI SLIMANE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
Electrochimie africaine
- Secrétaire de direction au
2013 - 2013
: Secrétaire de direction au sein de la société
« ELECTROCHIMIE AFRICAINE » (SUPER LUX) à
Super lux
- Secretaire de direction
2013 - maintenant
British Morocco Cultural Interlink Corporation
- Secrétaire
2011 - 2012
: Secrétaire + Traitement des dossiers au sein de l'établissement
Centre d'Appel SITEL
- Télé-conseillère
2009 - 2010
(La réception des appels).
Stages:
Agence de crédit
- Stage
2009 - 2009
Formations & Diplômes:
La société de réparation de matériel
- Stage
2009 - maintenant
Méditel
- Chargée de Vente
2009 - 2009
: Chargée de Vente à l'aéroport Ibn Batouta à Tanger (Mission de quarante
Jours avec l'opérateur
V
- Formation
2007 - 2007
: Formation continue de trois mois en Technique Bancaire.
Formations
l'université Ibn Tofail (Kénitra)
Kénitra
2008 - 2009
Licence
MIAGE (Kénitra)
Kénitra
2003 - 2004
Baccalaureate Degree
.: Langues :