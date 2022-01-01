Retail
Houda HOUDA (BOUKHETTALA)
Houda HOUDA (BOUKHETTALA)
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire De Caen Normandie - Chu
Anesthesiste reanimateur
Caen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Médecin anesthésiste-reanimateur.
Entreprises
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire De Caen Normandie - Chu
- Anesthesiste reanimateur
Autre | Caen (14000)
2017 - maintenant
Bloc opératoire
Centre Hospitalier De Chateauroux - Le Blanc
- Anesthesie reanimation
Autre | Châteauroux (36000)
2015 - 2016
Bloc opératoire et Reanimation polyvalente
Hopital
- Medecin
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alassane SECK
Benzaid EL HADJ
Djaffar LABBOUN
Elisabeth BOITTIN BARDOT
Isabelle CAZABAT
Meriem AZIRIA
Mohammed BELOUIS
Omar KEMIHA
Smail BRK
