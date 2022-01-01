HOUDA SKOURI, Étudiante en 2ème année Master en Génie des Matériaux Poreux et Applications Industrielles, ayant de grandes compétences techniques et relationnelles, un grand esprit dobservation et danalyse, et une bonne connaissance des processus damélioration des matériaux, je suis en recherche active dun stage de fin détude, afin de mettre en pratique mes connaissances théoriques, et faire mes premiers pas dans le monde professionnel.



HOUDA SKOURI, Student in the 2nd year of a master's degree in porous materials engineering and industrial applications, with great technical and relational skills, a great spirit of observation and analysis, and a good knowledge of materials improvement processes, I am actively looking for an end-of-study internship, in order to put my theoretical knowledge into practice, and take my first steps in the professional world.



HOUDA SKOURI, Masterstudentin im 2. Jahr in Porous Materials Engineering and Industrial Applications, mit großartigen technischen und Beziehungsfähigkeiten, einem großartigen Beobachtungs- und Analysegeist und guten Kenntnissen von Materialverbesserungsprozessen, suche ich aktiv nach einem Studienabschluss Praktikum, um mein theoretisches Wissen in die Praxis umzusetzen und erste Schritte in die Berufswelt zu gehen.