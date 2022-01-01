Retail
Hubert DE LA CHAPELLE
Hubert DE LA CHAPELLE
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Business
English
English fluent
FLUENT
Français
Mandarin
Spanish
la martiniquaise
- Asia regional manager
2015 - maintenant
Remy cointreau
- Area manager Southern Europe
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Remy cointreau
- Area manager southern africa
Paris
2011 - 2012
Remy cointreau Taiwan
- Business development manager
2009 - 2010
Remy cointreau hong kong
- Associate brand manager
2006 - 2009
Lyon School Of Management (Eculy)
Eculy
2004 - 2005
master business administration
master
Antoine COUVREUR
Catherine GENET
Dinora BABO
Frederic DELOGES
Gil BIGOT
Gil BOURGEOIS
Isabelle DUSSOUS-OLLAND
Patrick BONNAMY
Renaud MOLLIÈRE
Sophie WINTER
