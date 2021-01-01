Menu

Hugues BOLLET

SCHIEDAM

En résumé

Mechanical Engineer by training, with a specialization in offshore installation. I have 6 years of experience in the offshore construction industry as project engineer, field engineer and shift supervisor.

Entreprises

  • Sbm Offshore - Shift supervisor

    SCHIEDAM 2018 - 2021 • Limetree Bay Terminal – Terminal SPM (GOM): installation of PLEM, static flexible hoses, lazy wave flexible subsea hoses, umbilical, SPM commissioning
    • ENI / SAIPEM - Firenze Project (Adriatic): Disconnection and wet storage of flexible lazy wave risers, umbilicals and wire mooring lines from Firenze FPSO.
    • Hurricane / TFMC - Lancaster project (North Sea): Mobilization of mooring chains, spiral strand wire and anchor piles for the Aoka Mizu disconnectable turret buoy installation.
    • Petrobras - CdM FPSO (Brazil): Diver inspection and MRU installation on CdM FPSO mooring chains.

  • SBM Offshore Construction - Field engineer

    2015 - 2019 • Exxon Mobil – Liza 1 Project (Guyana): Installation of suction piles and chain / polyester mooring lines.
    • Hurricane / TFMC - Lancaster project (North Sea): Installation of disconnectable turret buoy anchor piles and mooring lines. Buoy ballasting and connection to mooring lines with Balltec subsea mooring connectors.
    • SNEPCO - Bonga project (Nigeria): Offloading CALM buoy hull repairs with offshore cofferdam.
    • BW Offshore - Dussafu project (Gabon): 45t drag anchors and mooring chains mobilization and installation for BW Adolo FPSO.
    • Petrobras - CdM, CdS, CdI FPSO (Brazil): Flexible riser connection to FPSO with diver assistance.
    • SAIPEM / TFMC - Jangkrik project (Indonesia): FPU connection to mooring lines and lazy wave flexible risers.
    • Total - Moho project phase 2 (Congo): TLP synthetic lateral mooring lines and subsea buoys relocation, Likouf FPU connection to mooring lines.
    • Dubai Petroleum- Fateh project (Dubai): Offloading CALM buoy disconnection and new CALM buoy installation.
    • BP / TFMC - Quad 204 project (North Sea): Schiehallion FPSO mooring lines decommissioning (mooring chains and spiral strand wire), Glenn Lyon FPSO mooring lines mobilization, installation and connection.
    • Total - Moho project phase 1 (Congo): Mooring lines installation (synthetic and midwater buoys) and connection to STAD and TLP units.

  • Geocean Entrepose - R&D Engineer

    2015 - 2015 • Spar buoy design for a 6MW floating wind turbine
    • Design of a foundation for tidal turbines in hard rock conditions.
    • Seismic survey campaign in Raz Blanchard / Alderney Race, Normandy.
    • Design of underwater surfacing and drilling machines for hard rock mooring system installation.
    • Sea Water Air Conditioning project performance analysis.

  • Bolloré Africa Logistics - Maintenance supervisor

    Puteaux Cedex 2012 - 2014 • 9 weeks in / 3 weeks out rotations at the Marampa Iron Ore Mining site (Sierra Leone).
    • Ore haulage fleet operation and maintenance management.
    • Supervision of maintenance activities (60 people).
    • Supervision of salvage operations.

  • Icam Toulouse - Mémoire scientifique de fin d'études

    2011 - 2011 Développement d'un textile haute résistance

  • Karenjy - Ingénieur Méthodes

    2010 - 2010 Stage de fin d'études de six mois.
    • Responsable Bureau d’études. Fin de conception des automobiles de la gamme. Constitution des liasses de plans et gammes de fabrication.
    • Mise en production. Formation et gestion des techniciens.

  • Les Vignerons du Mont Ventoux - Technicien sur la chaîne d'embouteillage

    2008 - 2008 Les Vignerons du Mont Ventoux, Vaucluse.

    • Maintenance de la chaine d'embouteillage.
    • Montage de plusieurs plans d'optimisation de la chaine.
    • optimisation de la gestion des stocks.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 2014 - 2015 Ingenierie des Energies Marines

    Specialized training in Offshore and subsea Engineering practices applied to the Oil and Gas, Renewable Energies sectors.

  • Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers ICAM

    Toulouse 2006 - 2011 mémoire scientifique de fin d'études :
    Développement d'une solution textile aux propriétés mécaniques innovantes

Réseau