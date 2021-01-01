Hugues BOLLET

Mechanical Engineer by training, with a specialization in offshore installation. I have 6 years of experience in the offshore construction industry as project engineer, field engineer and shift supervisor.
Entreprises
Sbm Offshore
- Shift supervisor
SCHIEDAM2018 - 2021• Limetree Bay Terminal – Terminal SPM (GOM): installation of PLEM, static flexible hoses, lazy wave flexible subsea hoses, umbilical, SPM commissioning
• ENI / SAIPEM - Firenze Project (Adriatic): Disconnection and wet storage of flexible lazy wave risers, umbilicals and wire mooring lines from Firenze FPSO.
• Hurricane / TFMC - Lancaster project (North Sea): Mobilization of mooring chains, spiral strand wire and anchor piles for the Aoka Mizu disconnectable turret buoy installation.
• Petrobras - CdM FPSO (Brazil): Diver inspection and MRU installation on CdM FPSO mooring chains.
SBM Offshore Construction
- Field engineer
2015 - 2019• Exxon Mobil – Liza 1 Project (Guyana): Installation of suction piles and chain / polyester mooring lines.
• Hurricane / TFMC - Lancaster project (North Sea): Installation of disconnectable turret buoy anchor piles and mooring lines. Buoy ballasting and connection to mooring lines with Balltec subsea mooring connectors.
• SNEPCO - Bonga project (Nigeria): Offloading CALM buoy hull repairs with offshore cofferdam.
• BW Offshore - Dussafu project (Gabon): 45t drag anchors and mooring chains mobilization and installation for BW Adolo FPSO.
• Petrobras - CdM, CdS, CdI FPSO (Brazil): Flexible riser connection to FPSO with diver assistance.
• SAIPEM / TFMC - Jangkrik project (Indonesia): FPU connection to mooring lines and lazy wave flexible risers.
• Total - Moho project phase 2 (Congo): TLP synthetic lateral mooring lines and subsea buoys relocation, Likouf FPU connection to mooring lines.
• Dubai Petroleum- Fateh project (Dubai): Offloading CALM buoy disconnection and new CALM buoy installation.
• BP / TFMC - Quad 204 project (North Sea): Schiehallion FPSO mooring lines decommissioning (mooring chains and spiral strand wire), Glenn Lyon FPSO mooring lines mobilization, installation and connection.
• Total - Moho project phase 1 (Congo): Mooring lines installation (synthetic and midwater buoys) and connection to STAD and TLP units.
Geocean Entrepose
- R&D Engineer
2015 - 2015• Spar buoy design for a 6MW floating wind turbine
• Design of a foundation for tidal turbines in hard rock conditions.
• Seismic survey campaign in Raz Blanchard / Alderney Race, Normandy.
• Design of underwater surfacing and drilling machines for hard rock mooring system installation.
• Sea Water Air Conditioning project performance analysis.
Bolloré Africa Logistics
- Maintenance supervisor
Puteaux Cedex2012 - 2014• 9 weeks in / 3 weeks out rotations at the Marampa Iron Ore Mining site (Sierra Leone).
• Ore haulage fleet operation and maintenance management.
• Supervision of maintenance activities (60 people).
• Supervision of salvage operations.
Icam Toulouse
- Mémoire scientifique de fin d'études
2011 - 2011Développement d'un textile haute résistance
Karenjy
- Ingénieur Méthodes
2010 - 2010Stage de fin d'études de six mois.
• Responsable Bureau d’études. Fin de conception des automobiles de la gamme. Constitution des liasses de plans et gammes de fabrication.
• Mise en production. Formation et gestion des techniciens.
Les Vignerons du Mont Ventoux
- Technicien sur la chaîne d'embouteillage
2008 - 2008Les Vignerons du Mont Ventoux, Vaucluse.
• Maintenance de la chaine d'embouteillage.
• Montage de plusieurs plans d'optimisation de la chaine.
• optimisation de la gestion des stocks.