Menu

Iando RATOVOMALALA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Informatique (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2017 - maintenant Master professionnel en informatique.

  • ECOLE NATIONAL D'INFORMATIQUE (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2016 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :