Ibrahim Abdi CITRIX SYSTEMS

Citrix is a cloud company that enables mobile workstyles. We create a continuum between work and life by allowing people to work whenever, wherever, and however they choose. Flexibility and collaboration is what were all about. The Perks: We offer competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.



Youll enjoy our workstyle within an incredible culture. Well give you all the tools you need to succeed so you can grow and develop with us.



I am looking for Cloud Support Engineers and all Technology enthusiasts.



Connect with me on here or send me an email: Ibrahim.abdi@Citrix.com