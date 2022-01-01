Menu

Ibrahim IBRAHIM

  • Ibrahim Qasem Ibrahim est
  • Founder and Co-partner

Makkah

Entrepreneur & result-oriented professional with 15+ years of rich work experience in value-oriented Drilling Engineering operations (Completion, Production, Operational & Reservoir Engineering), project management and techno-commercial activities & plant maintenance turnarounds in Oil & Gas Industry.

Proficient in project and services management across engineering operations & maintenance of multiple small, mid-size, and large projects in the oil and gas, safety, firefighting-emergency response and rescue team (ERT), petrochemical industries.

Expertise in streamlining business operations, with profit and loss (P&L) responsibilities, and handling business change impact, business risks, budgeting, market penetration, defining service level agreements (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) for sustained growth. Significant emphasis on service quality, and team management.

Some of my remarkable achievements are:
Selected as Team member of Senior Engineer Team worked in one of the biggest oil projects at Saudi Arabia (MANIFA)
Successfully accomplished 1st stimulation job in MANIFA Field
Recognized as first person using WellTec and succeeded in reaching TD at 25,500 ft in MANIFA Field
Concluded first flow back test after stimulation job in MANIFA Field; (Total recovered equal 3318 bbls and the last 300 bbls was pure oil)
Recommended some projects on Sabic to enhance safety and technology

My personal mission is to live and work in a way that makes a meaningful, positive impact on others and my community. I look forward to building new customers.

I can be reached on iqi.065@gmail.com or +33678605877

Entreprises

    Administratif | Makkah 2012 - maintenant I have started my own business of renting out excavators and working in partnership, negotiating deals to give excavator on rent as per contract, location & rate per hour; building customer base & regular billing opportunities; managing cash flows; calculating maintenance & driver expenses; undertaking P&L responsibilities; understanding costs and minimum billing required for meeting expenses.

  • Saudi Aramco - Drilling engineer

    Autre | Eastern province 2008 - 2015
    I was responsible to streamline engineering management in operations related to oil and water well drilling and oil well workover operations; assisted in day-to-day operations such as drill stem testing, perforating, squeeze cementing, acidizing, sand control, stimulation, plugging back, logging.

    Identified outcomes from nearby well; evaluated and performed studies for Offshore and Onshore drilling campaign; prepared well design, well planning, well completion reports and drilling program & procedures; evaluated drilling data in drilling wells included drill pipe records, rate of penetration charts, lost circulation zones and well completion details.

    Formulated the technical specifications for drilling equipment and services required for field development in consultation; created Tender Plan and invitation of Bid Document; conducted Technical and Techno-Commercial evaluations; generated operating performance summaries; recommended maintenance schedules.
    Verified and inspected the provision of materials and equipment for drilling operations; provided technical support all the managers in related department upon their request in terms of Drilling Engineering and Operations; participated in preparing Work Programs and Budgets for Drilling Section; supervised on-site work of Drilling Contractor and Service Companies; executed electric log correlations; prepared drilling time charts; advised on sound drilling engineering by reviewing bit records along with the knowledge of mud characteristics.

    Imparted training to New Personnel, Saudi Aramco engineers and Engineering Aides; negotiated with the vendors for specification of the equipment, tool and material in terms of best cost and quality; conceptualized and understood the industrial relations on Saudi Aramco and helping other employees as Personnel Adviser.

  • SABIC YANPET - Bagging machine operator

    Production | Yanbu 2003 - 2008
    I was exercised to monitor, maintained and ensured that all process parameters in different process systems were within the operational requirements and design capabilities to maximize production/quality-making adjustment where necessary.

    Investigated causes of failure in emergencies and acted promptly to rectify the same; maintained safety of the equipment and takes corrective action as required; engaged in operating bagging machines, conveyers and recycle system; coordinated installation of additional and new equipment; kept trucks working in good condition by basic maintenance; maintained daily logs and reports and submitted on time; prepared Permit to work application and insured all the maintenance activities should carry out as permit to work procedures. Followed all company, safety, cleanliness and regulatory guidelines.

Formations

  • Yanbu Steel Company

    Yanbu 2007 - 2007
    I was responsible for designing pressure vessels. Ensured all the pressure vessels sealed (not leaking) effectively by conducting timely checks & measures (non-destructive testing (NDT), welding and so on).

  • SABIC YANPET

    Yanbu 2002 - 2002 Assisted Plant Mechanic for effecting preventive & predictive maintenance/overhauling/repair schedules of various machineries & instruments (pumps, compressors, valves, mechanical seals, blowers, governors, turbines and actuators) to increase machine up time and long term equipment reliability; undertook estimation.

