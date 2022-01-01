Ibrahim IBRAHIM

Entrepreneur & result-oriented professional with 15+ years of rich work experience in value-oriented Drilling Engineering operations (Completion, Production, Operational & Reservoir Engineering), project management and techno-commercial activities & plant maintenance turnarounds in Oil & Gas Industry.



Proficient in project and services management across engineering operations & maintenance of multiple small, mid-size, and large projects in the oil and gas, safety, firefighting-emergency response and rescue team (ERT), petrochemical industries.



Expertise in streamlining business operations, with profit and loss (P&L) responsibilities, and handling business change impact, business risks, budgeting, market penetration, defining service level agreements (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) for sustained growth. Significant emphasis on service quality, and team management.



Some of my remarkable achievements are:

Selected as Team member of Senior Engineer Team worked in one of the biggest oil projects at Saudi Arabia (MANIFA)

Successfully accomplished 1st stimulation job in MANIFA Field

Recognized as first person using WellTec and succeeded in reaching TD at 25,500 ft in MANIFA Field

Concluded first flow back test after stimulation job in MANIFA Field; (Total recovered equal 3318 bbls and the last 300 bbls was pure oil)

Recommended some projects on Sabic to enhance safety and technology



My personal mission is to live and work in a way that makes a meaningful, positive impact on others and my community. I look forward to building new customers.



I can be reached on iqi.065@gmail.com or +33678605877