Idris DAHMANI

SAINT-CHAMOND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Gestion de projet informatique
Exploitation informatique
OS Windows, Linux Redhat
Intégration données Talend DI, Talend ESB
Développement informatique
Reproting Cognos, Birt
Administration LDAP, Active Directory, DNS, Exchan
ETL Talend Enterprise
Notions intégration continue Jenkins, Maven
Language Java, JavaScript, PL/SQL, notion PHP, C++
Développement Java Struts, Hibernate, GWT
Repository SVN, CVS, Nexus, Git
Base de données Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL
Middleware Control-M, VMWare, Shinken, Nagios
Java Eclipse, Jdeveloper, Tomcat, Oracle OAI
Scripting Shell, Batch, PowerShell

Entreprises

  • Garsys - Chef de Projet Production

    2013 - maintenant Mise en place de normes&process (essentiellement supervision)
    Ordonnancement des traitements
    Documentation
    Mise en place de templates et normes de développement (Talend DI)
    Conseil/expertise développement
    Déploiements/Gestion du changement
    Gestion d'incidents (analyses/corrections/amélioration continue)
    Analyse/Spécification/Développements ponctuels (ex: interface quasi temps-réel ERP->Salesforce, automatisation d'arrêts/démarrage/migrations de machines virtuelles)

  • Garsys - Analyste/Développeur Business Intelligence

    2009 - 2013 Analyse/Spécification/Développements ETL
    Modélisation DataWarehouse
    Reporting métiers
    Dashbord techniques
    Tuning SQL
    Analyse/Spécification/Développement d'interfaces d'intégration de données diverses

  • Garsys - Analyste & Développeur Java

    2007 - 2009 Web Application Recrutement (front end & back end)
    Web Application Annuaire (front end & admin s'appuyant sur LDAP)
    Web Application RH (Note de frais, demandes de congés)
    Support aux utilisateurs

Formations

Réseau