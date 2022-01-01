Idris DAHMANI

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Gestion de projet informatique
Exploitation informatique
OS Windows, Linux Redhat
Intégration données Talend DI, Talend ESB
Développement informatique
Reproting Cognos, Birt
Administration LDAP, Active Directory, DNS, Exchan
ETL Talend Enterprise
Notions intégration continue Jenkins, Maven
Language Java, JavaScript, PL/SQL, notion PHP, C++
Développement Java Struts, Hibernate, GWT
Repository SVN, CVS, Nexus, Git
Base de données Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL
Middleware Control-M, VMWare, Shinken, Nagios
Java Eclipse, Jdeveloper, Tomcat, Oracle OAI
Scripting Shell, Batch, PowerShell