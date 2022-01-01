Menu

Igor STREHL

  • FAME Investments AG
  • Chairman Of The Supervisory Board

Vienne

En résumé

Igor Strehl is an accomplished Managing Director with more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. He has worked in various executive roles across Europe with a proven track record of successfully developing and implementing business strategies that have resulted in substantial growth and profitability. He is an expert in managing large teams, building long-lasting relationships with clients, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Igor currently serves as the Managing Director of Dunaj Consulting GmbH and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at FAME Investments AG.

Entreprises

  • FAME Investments AG - Chairman Of The Supervisory Board

    Finance | Vienne 2020 - maintenant

  • Dunaj Consulting GmbH - Managing Director

    Finance | Vienne 2019 - maintenant

Formations

  • Fit & Proper Test

    Vienne 2020 - 2020

  • Executive Regulatory Laws Training

    Vienne 2012 - 2012

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

