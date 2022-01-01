Igor Strehl is an accomplished Managing Director with more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. He has worked in various executive roles across Europe with a proven track record of successfully developing and implementing business strategies that have resulted in substantial growth and profitability. He is an expert in managing large teams, building long-lasting relationships with clients, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Igor currently serves as the Managing Director of Dunaj Consulting GmbH and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at FAME Investments AG.