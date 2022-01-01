Ihab ALBALDAWI

-
INWI
- Expert Processus
Casablanca
2012 - maintenant
-
Accenture Management Consulting
- Senior Consultant - Strategy, organization and information systems
Paris
2010 - 2012
-
Logica North Africa
- Senior Consultant - Business solutions and process management
Courbevoie
2009 - 2010
-
METRO Cash&Carry Morocco
- Organisation & Information Systems Manager
2008 - 2009
-
Moroccan Association for Project Management (MAPM)
- Secrétaire général
2007 - 2009
-
METRO Cash&Carry Morocco
- Information Management Analyst
2006 - 2008