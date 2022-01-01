Ihsen BABAY

I am currently a student in analytical chemistry and instrumentation at the University of sciences in Tunis.

During my university studies I increased satisfactory training in chemical analysis techniques , such as : The identification, characterisation and quantification of chemical substances and the development of methods necessary for analysis. Mastery of the latest techniques in chemical and physico-chemical analysis: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)/ Chromatography (HPLC, GC, Thin Layer Chromatography...) Spectroscopy (Mass, IR, UV-visible, Absorption and atomic emission) X-ray production and application Production, development and design of manufacturing or processing processes for the chemical industries: pharmaceutical, polymer, ceramic, clay, glass, cement... Quality control and assurance, accreditation and certification. Validation of analytical methods, electrochemical method of analysis, metrology, uncertainty, quality control, organic and inorganic chemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, , health and safety, water treatment, ion exchange resin separation...



The third year of the engineering cycle has completed these acquired through learning in the field of quality (ISO 9001, ISO 17025, standards and quality control, assessment of the uncertainty of the methods and validation of the methods of analysis).

I have written my End of year Thesis last year about Hollow Fiber Membrane, their different types, (Ceramics, PES, PVDF) their characteristics and fields of application. The Fabrication techniques NIIPS and TIPS.



Mes compétences :

GC analysis

Chemical Engineering

ISO 900X Standard

Quality Management Training

Microsoft Office

C Programming Language

Matlab

Python Programming

Turbo Pascal