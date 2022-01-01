Retail
Ihssane Judith Abigaïl JOUDA
Ihssane Judith Abigaïl JOUDA
PARIS
En résumé
Sophrologue et dirigeante de la société SuperOrtho
Entreprises
Institut de sophrologie Paris
- Sophrologue diplômée
2014 - 2014
Réseau
Alice PAPIN
Catarina MARTINEZ
Cédric ANTONELLI
Quentin BONIN
