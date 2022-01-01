Menu

Ikhlass ZOUKCHI

CASABLANCA

Mes compétences :
Sphinx Software
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Microsoft Access
Microsoft PowerPivot
Microsoft Publisher
SAP
SPSS
Sage Accounting Software
SoftShip

Entreprises

  • Cabinet AUDICIS - Stage Département Comptabilité

    2018 - 2018

  • Cabinet AUDICIS - Stage Département Audit

    2018 - 2018

  • Marsa Maroc - Stage au Département Terminal Polyvalent

    Casablanca 2017 - 2017

  • MTL MOROCCO - Stage au Département Exploitation

    2016 - 2016

  • Hyundai Maroc - Stage Département Logistique

    Casablanca 2015 - 2015 Département logistique Global Engines / Hyundai Bouskoura /

  • MTL Morocco - Stade d'observation

    2015 - 2015

Formations

  • L'Université Jean Monnet - Saint-Etienne

    Saint Etienne 2017 - 2018 Licence Professionnelle ACOFI

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion ENCG (Settat)

    Settat 2014 - 2018

  • Groupe Scolaire AL WIAAME (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2014 - 2014 Baccalauréat Sciences physiques et chimiques

    Mention très bien

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion ENCG (Settat)

    Settat 2014 - 2019 Gestion Financière et Comptable