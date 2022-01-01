Ilario ZANETTI

Doosan Babcock
- Project Engineer
2013 - 2015
From a technical perspective, during my tenure at Doosan Babcock I delved in the analysis of acoustic, flow and mechanical induced vibrations, material fatigue and signal processing. The position also involved engineering site investigations, fitness-for-service assessments and finite element analysis. Projects were carried out on many types of plant in the power generation, petrochemical and offshore sectors both in the UK and overseas.
From a management perspective, I actively collaborated in the project management regarding the planning of work scopes, proposals and invoicing. The position also involved regular interaction with the client.