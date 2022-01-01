Menu

Ilario ZANETTI

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Doosan Babcock - Project Engineer

    2013 - 2015 From a technical perspective, during my tenure at Doosan Babcock I delved in the analysis of acoustic, flow and mechanical induced vibrations, material fatigue and signal processing. The position also involved engineering site investigations, fitness-for-service assessments and finite element analysis. Projects were carried out on many types of plant in the power generation, petrochemical and offshore sectors both in the UK and overseas.

    From a management perspective, I actively collaborated in the project management regarding the planning of work scopes, proposals and invoicing. The position also involved regular interaction with the client.

Formations

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2015 - maintenant MSc

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2015 - maintenant MSc

  • Cranfield University (Cranfield)

    Cranfield 2012 - 2013 MSc

  • Università Di Padova (Padova)

    Padova 2011 - 2013 MSc

  • Università Di Padova (Padova)

    Padova 2008 - 2011 BSc

  • Università Di Padova (Padova)

    Padova 2008 - 2011 108/110

Réseau