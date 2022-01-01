Menu

Ilayda KALAYCI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de temps
Gestion de projet
Communication

Entreprises

  • Eczacibasi - Intema - Gestion de Project et Development du Process Specialiste

    2015 - 2017

  • Eczacibasi - Monrol - Stagiaire Ressources Humaines

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • University Of Maastricht (Maastricht)

    Maastricht 2014 - 2015 Erasmus Echange Programme

  • Bogazici University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2011 - 2015 Bac+4

    Psychologie

  • Bogazici University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2011 - 2015 Bac+4

    Sociologie

