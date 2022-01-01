Retail
Ilayda KALAYCI
Ilayda KALAYCI
Mes compétences :
Gestion de temps
Gestion de projet
Communication
Eczacibasi - Intema
- Gestion de Project et Development du Process Specialiste
2015 - 2017
Eczacibasi - Monrol
- Stagiaire Ressources Humaines
2014 - 2014
University Of Maastricht (Maastricht)
Maastricht
2014 - 2015
Erasmus Echange Programme
Bogazici University (Istanbul)
Istanbul
2011 - 2015
Bac+4
Psychologie
Bogazici University (Istanbul)
Istanbul
2011 - 2015
Bac+4
Sociologie
Pas de contact professionnel